Liquid Networx Joins Auvik Reseller Program to Enhance Auvik Network Management Delivery Options to Customers

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auvik, an award-winning IT solutions provider, today announced a resale partnership with Liquid Networx, a trusted advisor of strategic IT and cybersecurity services, to better serve customers and provide hands-on MSSP support, extending access to Auvik Network Management for Liquid Networx customers in North America.

Specializing in large and mid-market enterprises as well as the state, local, and education (SLED) market with an emphasis on network security, Liquid Networx provides solutions from end-point to multi-site environments based on a new distributed workforce. Liquid Networx is currently focused on providing an accelerated path to market, and partnered with Auvik due to the company’s comprehensive network map, ease of deployment, unparalleled visibility, and the low overhead cost for Auvik software.

“If you can’t see it, you can’t secure it,” said Robert Short, Vice President at Liquid Networx. “We’re in the business of helping people be secure, and network assessments are extremely important to the overall health and security of any IT environment. With Auvik, you’re going to see things you didn’t know you had. Liquid Networx will deploy and tune Auvik to help identify and explain gaps, weaknesses and redundancies, and remediate these issues, allowing users to get the most out of the platform’s capabilities.”

Recently, Liquid Networx has leveraged its expertise to create a strong presence in the SLED market. This aligns with Auvik’s recent work in the sector, supporting organizations including Fulton Public School and Orion Education & Training.

“Liquid Networx’ expansion from MSSP to reseller is a natural progression in a relationship that began in 2017, and that will result in even greater engagement for customers,” said Stacey Tozer, Auvik’s Director of Channel. “This partnership is the latest step in continued momentum for Auvik’s partner program, and draws from our companies’ shared commitment to delivering superior value.”

About Auvik

Auvik is a cloud-based IT management platform that empowers IT teams to navigate change with less friction. The key is absolute simplicity: seamless deployment, an intuitive interface, and effortless automation. IT teams are able to proactively manage diverse networks, security devices, endpoints and SaaS applications. Users are able to work however and wherever they want. Auvik manages one million network devices and three million SaaS applications across 100,000 networks, and provides monitoring services for more than 10 million devices. Visit www.auvik.com for details, and discover more in our media room. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.

About Liquid Networx

Liquid Networx is a trusted advisor of strategic services. Our core values are: To go where it is hard by asking the tough questions, tell the truth, focus on business outcomes, and manufacture time for our clients. Our team has decades of technical expertise in infrastructure technology, cyber-security, co-managed environments, and remediating telecommunication outages. Liquid Networx is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and our clients range from small to enterprise multi-location businesses in multiple industries. Follow Liquid Networx: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Web.