ATLAS Space Operations Provides Ground Support for VICTUS NOX Mission

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATLAS Space Operations, the leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, was contracted by Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, to support Space Systems Command’s VICTUS NOX program, demonstrated its rapid onboarding ability across a global network during the record-setting U.S. Space Force Tactically Responsive Space mission.

ATLAS provided its global ground station network using its proprietary Freedom™ Software Platform to automate communications and enable near-real-time troubleshooting capabilities. VICTUS NOX required mission partners to maintain constant mission readiness to support launch and first contact followed by accelerated spacecraft commissioning within a condensed time frame.

“At ATLAS, we pride ourselves on our highly reliable network and adaptable software, and we demonstrated that with VICTUS NOX,” said ATLAS Space Operations Chief Executive Officer, John Williams. “Without any compromises to support our existing government, civil, and commercial customers, we were able to fully support this record-breaking Space Force mission. ATLAS demonstrated how it works with our mission partners to deploy and operate communications solutions more quickly than ever before.”

About ATLAS Space Operations

ATLAS Space Operations is the leading provider of Ground Software as a Service™ in the space communications industry. ATLAS’ revolutionary Freedom™ software has been recognized by industry-leading publications and organizations such as Via Satellite and the World Teleport Association. Additionally, ATLAS was highlighted in the CIO Review: Telecom Edition as Company of the Year (2023) as well as one of the 10 Most Promising Technologies. Lastly, Aerospace & Defense Review acknowledged ATLAS as one of the Top Satellite Solutions Providers. ATLAS combines the Freedom™ Software Platform and its global antenna network to achieve its mission of securing space access anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit atlasspace.com.