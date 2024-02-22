Hightop Health partners with Roots Behavioral Health

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hightop Health, a premier outpatient mental health platform, today announced the acquisition of Roots Behavioral Health.

Roots Behavioral Health (RBH) was founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Brent Turnipseed, MD, and Andrea Turnipseed, LCSW-S, to address a pressing need for affordable and accessible behavioral healthcare in the Austin area.

With a model unique from other mental health practices, RBH brings a truly comprehensive approach to patient care by offering various evidence-based treatment modalities under one roof—including ketamine therapy, psychotherapy, and medication management. Dr. Turnipseed is also on the forefront of holistic psychiatry, wherein RBH offers a proprietary Brain Health Assessment and protocols to treat the whole person and offer lasting healing. In addition to receiving Austin’s fastest growing company recognition award multiple times, RBH’s staff consistently earns patient satisfaction ratings of 4.7/5 or higher among thousands of patient surveys.

“Hightop Health’s commitment to comprehensive and innovative treatment modalities resonates with the values upon which we founded Roots,” Dr. Turnipseed said. “And our mutual passion for achieving the best patient outcomes possible made this the perfect fit. We’re eager to expand together and improve 'whole person health' throughout Texas and beyond.”

Hightop Health has emphasized its key foundation of the business model is building a clinician-centric culture, wherein the best patient outcomes are created through valuing the clinicians providing care.

“We knew early on that Roots shared our ethos when it came to valuing clinicians, staff and patients alike,” said Josh Baker, SVP of Strategy and Development. “Keeping those providing care at the forefront of our model is central to becoming one of the best mental health platforms in Austin and surrounding areas and adding Roots to our team will only boost that goal.”

A significant element of RBH’s success has been its deep connection in the Austin community–another component of the business that aligned with Hightop’s mission of growing intentionally in specific regions. Being recently nominated as one of the best places to work in Austin, RBH plans to quickly open additional locations in the greater Austin area as they expand their footprint to reach and improve the mental health for more people.

“Our goal is not to partner with any and all mental health practices,” said Rob Butler, Founder and CEO of Hightop Health. “We aspire to only work with the best of the best clinicians and supporting staff members who love coming to work and who are dedicated to premier patient care. Our job is to ensure we first maintain and then build upon the culture and the team environment that separates Root’s from other practices in the Austin area.”

Brentwood Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to RBH and Polsinelli P.C. served as Hightop Health’s legal counsel for this transaction.

About Hightop Health

Hightop Health is a comprehensive outpatient mental health platform focused on serving the behavioral health needs of patient populations with a clinician-centric, outcomes-driven, therapeutically rigorous approach. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the mission-driven company takes a discerning approach towards targeted marketplaces and partnerships with like-minded clinicians, who are passionate about quality, workplace culture and a level of care with transformative outcomes. For more information: https://www.hightophealth.com/.