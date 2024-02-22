SGG Media & Pro League Network Announce Social Media Sports Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SGG Media, the leading sports social media marketing agency, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Pro League Network.

SGG Media will use its extensive network of two-thousand sports micro-influencer content creators and 60 million sports fan followers to create impactful and memorable social media marketing campaigns for Pro League Network’s roster of unique sports content.

Pro League Network (PLN) is the leading sports media and entertainment company producing fun, unique sports optimized for wagering. PLN launched in 2022 with a vision to create a new type of sports entertainment, combining a diverse range of sports with social media creators to provide a unique watch’n’wager betting experience. PNL’s portfolio of sports features some of the viral sports competitions in the world, including the World Putting League, CarJitsu Championship, SlapFIGHT Championships and the highly anticipated streetball 3x3 league str33t, produced in partnership with Kevin Garnett and Big Ticket sports.

PLN’s sports are now available for wagering by many leading sportsbooks, including DraftKings, bet365, and Betfred, in the U.S. and internationally.

“Many of Pro League Network’s events offer legal wagering our targeted micro-influencer social media sports fan audience may find interesting and entertaining,” says Troy Paul - SGG Media CEO. “The sports offered may be something you have never seen before, but they are compelling, and you can’t turn away once these events start streaming!”

Mike Salvaris & Bill Yucatonis - Pro League Network Co-Founders said, “Pro League Network’s goal is to introduce fun, live, betable, professional sports events to a new generation of players. These types of sports are fun for groups of fans to stream and watch in their own physical and on-line communities.”

“We aim to modernize sports entertainment by capitalizing on the exploding live streaming sports wagering market. SGG Media’s experience in social media, excellent portfolio of highly engaged micro-influencer content creators, and unique approach to marketing are leading this new chapter in the history of alternative sports,” says Troy Paul - SGG Media CEO.

