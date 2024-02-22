CallTek Engages TRKD to Extend Healthcare Technology Support to Medical Practices and Remote Patient Monitoring

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallTek, Inc., a leader in white-label technical support services, has engaged TRKD Wellness Technologies as a strategic partner to deliver comprehensive technology support solutions to the healthcare industry including independent medical practices and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) management services. TRKD develops and delivers telehealth and wellness software solutions for independent medical practices.

The partnership aims to transform the independent medical practice sector with integrated, efficient, and reliable solutions that enhance patient care, operational efficiency, and practice success.

In this agreement, CallTek will provide the technical infrastructure for TRKD's Doctors Dashboard software platform and patient-facing telehealth connected devices. Additionally, TRKD will expand its service offerings to include CallTek’s specialized white-label engineering, technology support, field service, as well as back-office and onsite staffing solutions through its newly established division, Staff4Me.

“CallTek and TKRD will enable independent medical practices, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), hospital at home, skilled nursing, independent living and home care providers to access a seamless suite of services that will help improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase revenue,” said Tony Espinoza, CEO, CallTek. “For nearly 20 years, our support services and experts have enabled technology providers and operators in other industries to grow exponentially with reduced overhead.”

TRKD’s Doctors Dashboard software platform, telehealth connected devices and remote patient monitoring helps patients with chronic conditions manage their health and wellness goals while monitoring their vital signs and symptoms remotely.

CallTek’s Staff4Me offers outsource services such as 24/7 Medical Call Center, account receivable services, medical billing & coding, appointment setting and placement of nursing, medical assistance, and other qualified professionals, depending on the needs of the medical practices.

About CallTek

CallTek, Inc. is the white label technology service provider of choice for technology operators and service providers. Based in Irvine, CA, the company has offices in seven countries worldwide including the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and the United States. CallTek was named one of the Best Employers by The Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2023 and 2004. For additional information on CallTek’s services, visit calltekinc.com.