Kawasaki Robotics partners with Olis Robotics to offer remote monitoring and control of its industrial robots

SEATTLE & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olis Robotics, a leader in the remote error recovery for industrial robots, announces a new partnership with Kawasaki Robotics Inc., a leading supplier of industrial robots and automation systems, to offer their customers the ability to restart production faster, reduce troubleshooting and downtime costs by up to 90%, and gain access to expert support quickly.

Olis users connect directly to their robots through an on-premises device via a secure connection, avoiding the risks and complexities associated with cloud-based systems. To ensure physical safety, Olis is designed to always obey the robot controller’s safety restrictions.

Seeing is believing. At Kawasaki’s booth #C5475 at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta, GA, March 11 - 14, Kawasaki and Olis Robotics will showcase their partnership by joining forces with CRG Automation, a Louisville, KY-based integration house. The partners will demonstrate a state-of-the-art robotic corner board system, integrated with a mixed palletizing and depalletizing cell, featuring a Kawasaki RS007L robot, that automates placing corner boards on pallets being wrapped, ensuring overall load stability.

The system, which handles multiple SKUs of unstructured products, is equipped with Olis Robotics remote error recovery software that lets attendees experience how the system alerts users when the robot unexpectedly stops, and when picking or placing a part fails. After a system failure, the attendees can use Olis to run a tool inspection routine and perform remote error recovery, allowing the robot to resume its cycle and get back to work.

"We’re seeing a growing demand for remote robot monitoring and recovery capabilities; adding Olis to our industrial robots is a game changer for the market,” says Paul Marcovecchio, Director GI Business Unit, Kawasaki Robotics Inc.:

“Our new partnership supports the industry gamut from smaller first-time end users and their integrator partners up to more complex AI-driven applications in larger plants. All stakeholders can now easily and cost-effectively monitor, access and recover their robot cells remotely,” says Marcovecchio, emphasizing how Olis Robotics has taken the time to understand the adaptation barriers. “As a result, they created a powerful tool that also addresses end-user concerns such as cyber security or the need to retrofit machines.”

Fredrik Ryden, CEO at Olis Robotics, highlights how Kawasaki robots are built to last for decades, giving end users maximum control of a highly customizable product. “Kawasaki’s commitment to a world-class buying experience and quick ROI in a wide range of applications is a perfect match for Olis,” says Ryden, adding how Kawasaki’s extensive integrator network is another key factor in the new partnership as Olis provides integrators time-saving bandwidth through the remote support capabilities, enabling them to grow up to 25% faster:

“We’re incredibly excited to start working with Kawasaki integrators to deploy and retro-fit Olis units with Kawasaki robot arms, it’s a win-win for both the integrator and their customers.”

The Olis remote monitoring and error recovery solution will be available for any Kawasaki robot model starting Q2 of 2024. Learn more about the new Kawasaki-Olis partnership offering here.

About Olis Robotics

Olis Robotics catalyzes automation adoption by providing users with the best remote-control experience for industrial robots. The company’s flagship ‘Olis’ system enables remote monitoring, control, and troubleshooting of new and fielded industrial robots. When robots fail, Olis provides the facts people need to fix errors and regain control of the production process. Founded in 2013 as a spinout from the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Lab, Olis Robotics builds on over a decade of telerobotics R&D conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Navy and NASA. Olis Robotics has offices and lab space in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood. Learn more about Olis Robotics here, watch how the Olis platform works here and connect on LinkedIn

About Kawasaki Robotics

With over 50 years of experience in the automation industry, Kawasaki is a leading supplier of industrial robots and robotic automation systems with expertise in a wide range of applications and industries. Delivering the best value robot offerings by providing a rich set of standard features on all robot models for application flexibility, renowned Kawasaki quality and performance, and unmatched customer support and after sales service. Learn more about Kawasaki Robotics here, watch robot application videos here and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn