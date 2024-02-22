FC Dallas To Open 2024 MLS Regular Season With Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas.

With the start of the FC Dallas regular season at Toyota Stadium this month, it will now use Evolv Express® systems to screen fans and staff at all of its entrances. Toyota Stadium can accommodate more than 19,000 fans, and Express allows fans to move through the entrances at pace. FC Dallas saw the success of Evolv at other facilities across MLS and switched to Express from metal detectors, which contributed to long lines and bottlenecks at entry.

Using sensor technology combined with artificial intelligence, Express can tell the difference between weapons and non-threatening metal objects people commonly carry. Toyota Stadium had the Express systems installed in December prior to hosting college football events including the Frisco Bowl and FCS National Championship.

“Increasingly, MLS decision makers – myself and my colleagues included - are strategizing about how to optimize the fan experience,” said Nick Shafer, vice president of stadium operations for FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium. “We had the opportunity to see the difference Evolv makes with the events in December, and we’re very excited to join other MLS and Texas teams that are using Express to enhance experience while upleveling safety.”

Since the launch of Express in 2019, Evolv has screened more than 1 billion people. Toyota Stadium is the latest in a rapidly growing list of MLS facilities using Evolv as part of their safety plans. FC Dallas joins St. Louis CITY SC, the New England Revolution, and the Columbus Crew, among others, using Express. In Texas, Evolv professional sports partners include the Houston Astros (MLB), Houston Texans (NFL), and Houston Rockets (NBA).

“It is incredibly fulfilling to have another MLS team bring in Evolv,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer for Evolv Technology. “The fact that teams recognize how Evolv is transforming the fan experience at other stadiums in the league is a testament to how truly impactful the technology is. We’re excited to partner with FC Dallas and help create a safer, more fan-friendly environment for another Texas team.”

