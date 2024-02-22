Greater Texas Recognizes Longtime Partnership with Texas State University

(right) Howard Baker, CEO of Greater Texas Credit Union, presented Texas State Athletic Director, (left) Don Coryell, with a jersey to commemorate the credit union and university partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN MARCOS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greater Texas Credit Union presented the Texas State University athletics department with a special framed football jersey to recognize the university’s longstanding partnership with the credit union as well as to celebrate its athletic achievements.

Greater Texas Credit Union President and CEO, Howard Baker, presented the gift to Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell.

Competing for championships and setting records are now the norm for the Bobcats, as Texas State Athletics is stronger and more successful than ever. Winners of two of the last five Sun Belt Conference Vic Bubas Cups as the conference’s all-sports champion, success continues to build. Most recently, the 2023 Bobcat Football team brought home their first-ever bowl win as a Football Bowl Subdivision team.

The university has also seen record attendance across multiple sports and is embarking on an exciting capital improvement campaign to enhance its facilities and experiences for athletes and fans alike.

As an official athletics partner since 2018, Greater Texas Credit Union leverages visibility of the partnership to highlight its active support across the university community, most notably in the McCoy School of Business. There the credit union provides financial, program, and volunteer support for students and McCoy School leaders. In 2020, the credit union funded the Greater Texas Federal Credit Union Tommy D. Seargeant endowed scholarship for McCoy School students, in honor of the man who served as Greater Texas’ CEO for nearly 41 years.

“As we present this token of appreciation to formally recognize the enduring bond between our credit union and Texas State University, we know it is not just about wins on the field, but about our shared objectives of educating and preparing young Texans for leadership,” said Baker. “Here's to continuing our journeys together, making positive impacts for students, communities, and our members.”

Baker added, “This jersey appropriately bears both the Bobcat and Greater Texas logos, signifying our commitment to being on the same team now and for many years to come.”

About Greater Texas Credit Union

Greater Texas Credit Union, founded in 1952, is a financial cooperative that emphasizes community stewardship, charitable giving, and employee volunteerism through its Greater Good initiative. Together with its subsidiary, Aggieland Credit Union – which serves the Brazos Valley – the credit union offers a wide variety of consumer-oriented banking services to its 85,000 members across the state of Texas. Greater Texas has locations in San Marcos-Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Bryan-College Station, Edinburg, and the Dallas-Ft. Worth market with assets of nearly $1 billion.