31-Provider Healing Hands Ministries Health Selects Sunoh.ai, Medical AI Scribe to Streamline Documentation and Reduce Physician Burnout

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR and first AI-driven EHR, today announced that Texas-based Healing Hands Ministries (HHM Health) has selected Sunoh.ai, medical AI scribe to save physicians time on clinical documentation and enhance the quality of patient care. Last year, eClinicalWorks announced its integration with Sunoh.ai. The medical AI scribe now seamlessly integrates with eClinicalMobile® and eClinicalTouch® apps on any iOS and Android smartphones and iPads®.

HHM Health is a Texas-based community health center that offers comprehensive care services to over 17,000 patients across all age groups. This includes family medicine, behavioral health, vision, pediatrics, women’s health, population health, and dental health. Sunoh.ai offers a unique and immersive experience for HHM Health by seamlessly transcribing natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients, saving providers substantial time on clinical documentation.

“Our mission is to be the best patient-focused health center by providing personalized, physical and mental care for every individual,” said Geli King-Brown, Sr. Director of Quality Management at HHM Health. “Our healthcare providers see many patients every day at the health center, and charting patient information adds a significant administrative burden on them. We’re excited to implement Sunoh.ai, an ambient listening solution, to help save time on clinical documentation during patient encounters, allowing providers to focus their efforts on patient care.”

The Sunoh.ai ambient listening technology integrated with the eClinicalWorks EHR system creates a transcript of the dialogue flow between providers and patients. Sunoh.ai’s summary captures the details of lab, imaging, procedure, medication orders, and follow-up visits. It streamlines clinical documentation by categorizing the summarized content into various sections of the progress notes, allowing healthcare providers to review, modify, and import relevant content for faster and more efficient documentation.

About HHM Health

HHM, a federally qualified healthcare center, provides quality healthcare to all its neighbors with love, compassion, and respect. With over 31 providers, HHM services to patients’ family medicine, behavioral health, vision, pediatrics, women’s health, population health and dental health needs. Their mission is to be the best patient-focused health center by providing personalized, physical, mental, and spiritual care for every individual. For more information, visit https://www.hhmhealth.org/ or call 214-221-0855.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.