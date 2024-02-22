National Pest Management Association Readies U.S. Military Service Members for Post-Duty Careers with Department of Defense Partnership

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) announces its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge Program to prepare service members for successful civilian careers by offering internships in the pest control industry. Military members nearing the end of their enlistment are eligible to become a SkillBridge participant and engage in a comprehensive 18-week internship through NPMA member company locations throughout the U.S., all while retaining their military pay and benefits.

“Finding support and employment is often a challenge for service members reintegrating into civilian life,” said Dominique Stumpf, CEO of NPMA. “We’re honored to partner with the DOD to welcome these dedicated individuals to our industry. We hope these internships are just the beginning of rewarding new careers protecting and serving in a different way.”

The NPMA Military Hiring Program offers critical support and comprehensive career training in the pest control industry, designed to aid the service member in finding meaningful employment after discharge. Participants will gain hands-on experience, technical knowledge and practical skills to excel in a field that utilizes comparable military skills, such as problem-solving and people engagement.

"As a service member myself, I know how important it is to have resources and support to prepare for life after the military,” said Trent Kucherka, BCE, director of commercial operations at The Bug Master and military intelligence officer. "NPMA’s partnership with SkillBridge is a meaningful commitment from the industry to those who have served and will pave the way for future talent to excel in pest control.”

Why Pest Control is Perfect for Military Service Members and Veterans

Meaningful Work: We are driven by a common purpose - to protect people, property, and public health.

We are driven by a common purpose - to protect people, property, and public health. Stable Career Paths: Pest control is an essential industry that will be in demand as long as pests are problematic.

Pest control is an essential industry that will be in demand as long as pests are problematic. Competitive Benefits: Enjoy great salaries, benefits and growth potential with industry-leading companies.

NPMA recognizes and highly values the leadership skills and resilience that the military community brings to the workforce. As part of NPMA's partnership with SkillBridge, military service members will benefit from:

Full-Time, 18-Week Training: Equip yourself for a successful pest control career through on-the-job and classroom training.

Equip yourself for a successful pest control career through on-the-job and classroom training. Continued Military Pay and Benefits: Maintain financial stability with ongoing military pay and benefits during the program.

Maintain financial stability with ongoing military pay and benefits during the program. Immediate Employment Opportunities: Complete the program and access immediate job opportunities with an average salary range of $45,000 - $75,000, depending on location.

Complete the program and access immediate job opportunities with an average salary range of $45,000 - $75,000, depending on location. Network and Support: Join a local and national network for community, support, and job transfer assistance, guided by experienced military veterans in the pest control industry.

Ready to launch your post-military career? Military service members seeking a supported transition to pest control can now enroll in the program. Visit your Transition Assistance Program Office (TAP) for specific application requirements, explore current NPMA company partners in your area, and take the next step by completing the NPMA Military Hiring Internship Program Interest Form. Qualified candidates will be contacted by NPMA to schedule an interview with an NPMA member company partner.

About the National Pest Management Association

NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. Its Workforce Development Initiative aims to help fill the demand for skilled workers, attract new talent to the professional pest control industry and spread the word about the essential role pest control professionals play in improving people’s overall quality of life. For more information, visit PestControlJobs.com or follow @PestControlJobs on Facebook and LinkedIn.

