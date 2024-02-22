AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Casualty Underwriters Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b” (Marginal) of Casualty Underwriters Insurance Company (CUIC) (Salt Lake City, UT).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications given deterioration in CUIC’s overall level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as its rising leverage measures and continued erosion in policyholders’ surplus. Key balance sheet strength metrics have weakened primarily due to CUIC significantly expanding its business and overall risk exposure in several new states such as Oklahoma, Kansas, North Dakota and Idaho over the past few years and particularly through 2023.

In response, management intends to execute one or more capital management strategies that are aimed at reducing CUIC’s share of the risk exposure and strengthening its capital position. AM Best expects that these actions, if successfully implemented, could potentially improve the current leverage position. The ratings will remain under review until the impact of these initiatives on the company’s rating fundamentals can be appropriately analyzed. Failure to execute or pursue these strategies as anticipated could lead to rating downgrades.

