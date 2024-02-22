TurnOnGreen Partners with Foxen Vineyard and Winery to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging for Guests and Employees

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), announced today it has completed the installation and activation of multiple high powered EVP1100WG Level 2 electric vehicle (“EV”) charging stations at Foxen Vineyard and Winery (“Foxen”) in Santa Maria, CA. The Company partnered with Foxen to provide EV charging services to their employees and guests at their tasting room and winery in Santa Barbara County. In accordance with a Site Licensing Agreement ("SLA") between TurnOnGreen and Foxen, TurnOnGreen will assume ownership, operation, and maintenance responsibilities for the EV chargers for a term of five (5) years. TurnOnGreen will exclusively retain all Net charging revenues until the equipment and installation costs are fully recovered. Following the recoupment of the cost of installation, TurnOnGreen will be entitled to 50% of the Net charging revenues for the remainder of the term of the SLA and any extensions thereof.

Established in 1985, Foxen is a family-owned and operated winery offering a variety of award-winning wines that are sold globally. Foxen has a deep-rooted history of sustainability and environmental preservation practices that date back to the establishment of the winery. “Sustainability is at the heart of our values, and this initiative demonstrates our ongoing commitment to a greener future and healthier planet,” added Kaitlin Armstrong, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Foxen.

According to the California New Car Dealers Association report, Vol 19, Number 4, "New Vehicle Market Predicted to Trend Higher During Next Two Years," in the first nine months of 2023, battery electric vehicles accounted for 21.5% of cars sold in California, a figure that has more than doubled since 2021.

“We are proud to work with Foxen to support their on-going commitment to the environment and encourage sustainable tourism in the region,” said Marcus Charuvastra, President at TurnOnGreen. “By building robust and reliable EV charging infrastructure in Santa Barbara County, TurnOnGreen hopes to promote the continued adoption of EVs regionally and provide employees and visitors to the region with reliable access to EV charging.”

