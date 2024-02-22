Global Atlantic Closes $10 Billion Block Reinsurance Transaction with Manulife across both US and Japan Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced the closing of its $10 billion reinsurance transaction with Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC). The transaction, signed and previously announced between subsidiaries of the two companies last December, reinsures a seasoned and diversified block of Manulife’s life, annuity, and long-term care (“LTC”) insurance business originated in the US and Japan. It represents the third block transaction Global Atlantic has executed with Manulife and includes Global Atlantic’s first block reinsurance transaction in Japan. General account assets under management supporting the transaction at closing are approximately $10 billion.

Simultaneous to the closing of the reinsurance transaction with Manulife, Global Atlantic also closed on the retrocession of 100% of the long-term care insurance risks to a highly rated third-party global reinsurance partner. Global Atlantic only retains the underlying spread-based risks on the subset of the block that involves the LTC business.

With this deal, Global Atlantic further advances its position as a reinsurer of choice in the annuity and life insurance marketplace, both in the US and globally. The company has established a 20-year track record, successfully completing more than 40 transactions with nearly 30 clients and reinsuring more than $140 billion of assets since inception. The transaction also marks one of the largest Japanese reinsurance deals in recent history, and expands Global Atlantic’s presence and commitment in Japan and across Asia.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

