AT&T and L&T Technology Services Collaborate to Accelerate Solutions to Address Climate Change

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a prominent global digital engineering and R&D services company, and AT&T, one of the largest telecommunications companies worldwide, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at curbing global emissions. This groundbreaking collaboration will utilize the combined resources and expertise of both companies to develop advanced solutions that can significantly reduce environmental impact.

As part of this collaboration, LTTS will participate in AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative (CCI), a collaborative effort that works on connectivity-based solutions to reduce greenhouse emissions by 1 gigaton by 2035. The effort brings together a diverse group of organizations to unleash the power of connectivity solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT), fiber, 5G, and edge computing, to reach this goal. As a participant in the CCI, LTTS will collaborate with AT&T to work toward the collective emissions reduction commitment and help enable companies to make sustainable business decisions.

“Armed with AT&T's formidable telecommunications infrastructure and our own deep-seated expertise in engineering DNA, we are poised to make substantial strides towards a future less dependent on carbon,” said Alind Saxena, President, Sales and Executive Director at L&T Technology Services (LTTS). “This collaboration is a pledge to the planet. We're not just developing technologies - we're crafting a sustainable legacy, one that significantly reduces our environmental footprint."

For L&T Technology Services (LTTS), sustainability transcends the realm of mere commitment; it forms an integral part of the organizational ethos, deeply embedded in all their actions. The company offers an extensive suite of sustainability services that encompasses a wide range of solutions, all meticulously designed to mitigate environmental impact and drive positive change.

LTTS' offerings span from green engineering solutions and energy management strategies to waste reduction initiatives and community engagement programs. These solutions empower organizations to integrate sustainability into every facet of their operations. With a keen focus on innovation and collaboration, LTTS guides its global customers through the complexities of sustainability, equipping them to attain their environmental and social objectives while ensuring business success.

LTTS will work with AT&T to deliver a suite of cutting-edge services designed to leverage AT&T connectivity to help companies achieve emissions reduction targets. Examples of this collaboration include:

Developing engineering and connectivity solutions that are geared towards driving digital transformation for a greener future across various industries

gEdge, a scalable, ready-for-implementation immersive data center-in-a-box solution

i-BEMS, an energy-efficient building automation framework

Design and engineering for renewable energy utilizing connectivity to enhance reliability and efficiency of energy supply to the network grid

Engineering and connectivity solutions focused on accelerating cleaner, sustainable energy such as green hydrogen

Carbon sequestration technology and connectivity-enabled measurement and verification platforms

“As we work towards achieving the Gigaton goal, we know that it's collaborations like this one, combining our respective resources and expertise, that will help us get there,” said Shannon Carroll, AVP of Global Environmental Sustainability at AT&T. “Together with LTTS, we're committed to create a more sustainable tomorrow."

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. We also have more than 100 labs dedicated to R&D and Engineering, 20 + labs specifically for Sustainability and Innovation. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,200 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 105 innovation labs as of December 31, 2023.

For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/