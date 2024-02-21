MONITORAPP Enters Taiwan Market with InnoTrust

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONITORAPP, Inc., a security solution provider specializing in B2B SECaaS, announced recently that it is building its presence in Taiwan through a new partnership with Taipei-based InnoTrust Corporation (iTC), a local company with rich experience in the IT solution providing industry.

With over ten years of expertise delivering security solutions to a wide range of international markets, including Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries, MONITORAPP now firmly takes another step forward into the prospective market of Taiwan. The company provides security solutions for businesses in the form of physical and virtual appliances and through an integrated cloud-based SECaaS platform called AIONCLOUD.

InnoTrust, headquartered in Taipei City, has established a strong presence in Taiwan's cybersecurity solution distribution business. Not only securing many customers in the public and private sectors, InnoTrust also has a professional team with rich hands-on experience in telecom, IP, and software solutions. Through this partnership agreement, 'InnoTrust' will provide MONITORAPP 's products and services in Taiwan, including hardware-type equipment such as AIWAF (Web Application Firewall), AISWG (Secure Web Gateway), and AISVA (SSL/TLS Visibility Appliance), along with 'AIONCLOUD', an all-in-one cloud-based SECaaS platform.

This partnership symbolizes a concerted effort to diversify the security products available to Taiwanese clients and consolidate collective expertise in Asian cybersecurity. With the utmost effort from the headquarters in South Korea, combined with establishing its branch in Japan in 2016, this recent market entry into Taiwan marks another critical milestone in the company's efforts to cement its position as a pivotal security solutions provider in Asia.

Kyle Lee, CEO of MONITORAPP, has expressed the company’s determination to strengthen its market share within Asia. He commented, “We are pleased to be able to enter the Taiwanese market via this cooperation agreement. This opportunity will further consolidate our position across the entire Asian market.”

