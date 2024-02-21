Building Transparency Announces Latest Partners in Tech, Construction and Manufacturing

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building Transparency, a nonprofit organization that provides open access data and tools to foster a better building future, today welcomes its latest partners, a diverse set of global leaders dedicated to improving material transparency and fostering low-carbon procurement decisions in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Joining as both Lead Partners and Pilot Partners, these organizations join Building Transparency in prioritizing embodied carbon action as a key action to reduce global embodied carbon emissions and lessen the impact of climate change.

The new partners to join the roster of companies are:

Concrete Masonry and Hardscapes Association

Fortis Construction

GCP Applied Technologies

One Click LCA

Lamar Johnson Collaborative/Clayco

Lendlease

Tangible Materials

Additionally, several global leaders in technology, architecture and construction have recently renewed their Lead and Pilot Partnerships, continuing their endorsement of open-access data and tools and furthering their efforts to reduce embodied carbon in the built environment. These companies are:

Amazon

American Wood Council

Clark Construction

cove.tool

Google

Heidelberg Materials

HITT Contracting

LinkedIn

Microsoft

Perkins&Will

Skanska

Softwood Lumber Board

Turner Construction Company

WoodWorks

“Among our new and returning partners are some of the world’s largest corporations, as well as leading manufacturers, architecture firms and building technology start-ups. Together, they reflect the importance of building decarbonization to leaders in tech, commerce and the AEC industry,” shared Stacy Smedley, Executive Director of Building Transparency. “Each of our partners recognizes time is of the essence to reduce the 40% of carbon emissions created by the building industry. We are grateful for and encouraged by these organizations’ passionate support of our mission to address embodied carbon’s role in climate change and create a better future for the planet.”

As partners, these organizations are driving the continued support and development of the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3), a free and easy-to-use tool that allows benchmarking, assessment and reductions in embodied carbon, and focuses on the upfront supply chain emissions of construction materials. Being a Building Transparency Pilot Partner enables companies to support material transparency while also improving carbon accounting efforts to make it easier to set and achieve emission reduction targets within built spaces. In addition to this, Lead Partners work closely with the nonprofit to inform and provide feedback on the EC3 tool and its development.

To see the full list of Building Transparency partners, learn more about EC3 or express interest in becoming a partner, please visit: buildingtransparency.org.

About Building Transparency

Building Transparency is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides open-access data and tools that support broad and swift action across the building industry in addressing embodied carbon’s role in climate change. Formed in 2020, Building Transparency hosts manages and maintains the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool, which provides thousands of digitized EPDs in a free, open-source database, and tallyLCA, the nonprofit’s life cycle assessment tool. Building Transparency strives to provide the resources and education necessary to shape a better building future through promoting the adoption of the EC3 tool and tallyLCA, establishing the official materialsCAN and ownersCAN program, and working with global policymakers.