JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc. Backs KPOP ETF, Partners with Content Technologies Inc.

SEOUL, South Korea & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc., a New York based financial media company and index provider servicing the JAKOTA region (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) has partnered with Content Technologies Inc., a Seoul-headquartered investment firm that manages one of the largest music rights libraries in Asia and makes investments in a variety of high growth music ventures in Asia, to sponsor and serve as the index provider to the NYSE Arca-listed KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (the “Fund”) originally sponsored by Content Technologies in 2022.

The Fund is renamed the “JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF” effective immediately. The Fund continues to be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker “KPOP”.

“Our partnership with JAKOTA Index Portfolios provides KPOP with the optimal international platform to grow the asset base of the Fund and bring foreign equity investment into the Korean music and entertainment industry, further validating our innovation in the global securities market through the launch of KPOP in 2022, while bringing this Fund to a new level of scale and visibility,” commented Mr. Jangwon Lee, the founder of Content Technologies.

JAKOTA Index Portfolios owns and operates jakotaindex.com, a platform which aggregates market data, along with proprietary JAKOTA equity indices series and research, to provide coverage of stocks, sectors, and economies within the JAKOTA region. JAKOTA Index Portfolios licenses its various investable indices tracking JAKOTA capital markets to investment firms around the world.

“We are excited to further develop the JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF into a meaningful conduit of foreign investment into the booming K-Pop industry and provide various K-Pop and entertainment companies with the deserved visibility and recognition at a global scale,” commented Ms. Motoko Yorozu, the Managing Director of JAKOTA Index Portfolios.

About JAKOTA Index Portfolios

JAKOTA Index Portfolios, a New York based financial media company and index provider, specializes in the JAKOTA (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) regional markets. It is supported by a diverse international consortium, including leaders like Nobias Media from Portugal and Oxford Metrica from the UK, along with partners such as Digital Domain Global AI Lab and JAKOTA Taiwan Capital Partners. The company focuses on leveraging the expected rapid growth and outperformance of JAKOTA markets in the next decade. JAKOTA Index Portfolios owns and operates jakotaindex.com, which offers proprietary JAKOTA equity indices and in-house research for the global investment community as well as Investor Relations services aimed at public companies from the JAKOTA region seeking to enhance their capital markets presence.

