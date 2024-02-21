STORIES of Space Partners with Maritime Launch Services for a Spaceport Nova Scotia Mission

CHICAGO & HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORIES of Space, a nonprofit sending the human story into space, and Maritime Launch Services (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) owner of Canada’s first commercial spaceport, announce their official partnership named, “STORIES Mission 03.” Together, Maritime and STORIES of Space will unite in 2024 to launch thousands of stories written and submitted by people from all over the globe to fly from Spaceport Nova Scotia. Stories will travel on a suborbital launch vehicle in 2024 at high accelerations beyond 30 G. Global contributors can submit their story to launch on this mission through the STORIES of Space website: https://www.storiesofspace.com/

For STORIES Mission 03, a special emphasis will be given to submissions from Canadians in honor of this launch from Canada’s first commercial spaceport. STORIES of Space welcomes individual contributions from people of all ages, submissions from school and community groups, and written works from all of Canada’s provinces and Indigenous nations. The deadline to submit a story for this high-G suborbital launch mission is May 31, 2024.

STORIES of Space provides a unique opportunity for people to launch their story about space, INTO space. Each mission asks the question, “How can a story change the way we explore space?”

Currently, more than 300 human written stories are orbiting on the International Space Station through the first STORIES of Space mission, (Mission 01), launched on August 1, 2023, on an Antares rocket from NASA Wallops Flight Facility on a Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft. Those first stories will remain in orbit through March 2024, providing humans back on Earth the knowledge that part of themselves – their stories – are a part of space exploration.

Maritime Launch Services owns and operates Spaceport Nova Scotia, and the company is passionate about creating a space economy hub that inspires young Canadians to pursue STEM-related fields and develop expertise without leaving the country. Launches from Spaceport Nova Scotia will create direct and indirect jobs at the facility as well as support tourism and hospitality sectors across Nova Scotia.

“By supporting this STORIES of Space mission, Maritime Launch Services can help excite kids about careers in the space industry and inspire even more people to become involved in space research. Spaceport Nova Scotia showcases the possibilities of space research for commercial, government, and educational organizations, so we’re very proud to expand the mission to support this non-profit’s scientific goals,” says Stephen Matier, President and CEO, Maritime Launch Services.

“It's an honor to launch this mission from Canada’s first commercial spaceport, sharing the stories of Canadians and global citizens from this important facility,” says Beth Mund, Founder and Executive Director, STORIES of Space. “A story can help discover the next advancement in space travel or inspire an invention that accelerates our journey to other planets. A story can drive someone to pursue a STEM career or create a new space-related job. Through our story, we all can contribute to space exploration, and I’m elated that STORIES of Space and Maritime Launch Services can help both people and space science.”

About STORIES of Space

STORIES of Space (Story SD Card Testing and On-Board Research on the International Space Station Experiment and Survey) sends the written word to space, re-igniting scientific literacy and conducting a scientific experiment collecting data to determine the ideal data storage hardware for future commercial space applications. Currently more than 300 human written stories are orbiting on the International Space Station as part of a Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft payload launched on an Antares rocket. The first launch will be in orbit through April 2024. Completing science experiments and connecting people to space through the STORIES project helps change the way we explore space – one story at a time.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (MAXQ, MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will serve the constellation market clients delivering global broadband, near earth imaging and other science related activities. Spaceport Nova Scotia will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.