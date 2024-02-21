NextGen Healthcare and SCHIO Team Up to Help California Providers Tackle the State’s New Data Exchange Regulations

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare today announced a collaboration with Serving Communities Health Information Organization (SCHIO), one of the oldest and most advanced multi-stakeholder health information exchanges (HIEs) in the country. This alliance will help California’s medical providers to meet 2024 data exchange regulations by using NextGen Healthcare’s Mirth interoperability solutions, including: Mirth® Health Data Hub, a data integration and interoperability platform, and Mirth® Connect, an integration engine that enables the seamless exchange of health data between various healthcare systems.

The California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) recently introduced its new Data Exchange Framework (DxF), a set of extensive data exchange standards that guarantee California residents access to their medical records at any site of care in the state. With DxF requirements becoming mandatory across California on January 31, 2024, Santa Cruz-based SCHIO is leveraging Mirth Solutions by NextGen Healthcare to help providers navigate the rigorous new data exchange policies.

“California’s Data Exchange Framework may be new, but SCHIO has been connecting healthcare providers in the state since 1996,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief operating officer of NextGen Healthcare. “This alliance is an extension of our mutual ongoing commitment to deliver meaningful interoperability to healthcare organizations across California and simplify compliance with emerging data exchange and patient data access regulations.”

Using Mirth Health Data Hub to aggregate clinical data from diverse sources and Mirth Connect to achieve frictionless interoperability, SCHIO reduces the administrative burdens on providers and helps healthcare organizations improve the quality of shared information to address forthcoming DxF requirements.

“We were proud to be the first entity in the State of California to sign the DxF Data Sharing Agreement,” said Daniel (Dan) Chavez, executive director of Serving Communities Health Information Organization. “Through our use of Mirth Health Data Hub and Mirth Connect by NextGen Healthcare, we are making a lasting investment in our communities by helping healthcare organizations achieve greater interoperability and deliver an improved patient experience.”

The collaboration between SCHIO and NextGen Healthcare also supports California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM), an initiative of the California Department of Healthcare Services to standardize and streamline Californians’ access to physical, dental, behavioral health services, and more.

To learn more about how Mirth Health Data Hub and Mirth Connect by NextGen Healthcare are improving data optimization and exchange nationwide, visit NextGen.com.

About Serving Communities Health Information Organization (SCHIO)

Established in 1996, the Serving Communities Health Information Organization (SCHIO) is one of the oldest and most advanced multi-stakeholder health information exchanges in the country. SCHIO connects more than 100 organizations including primary care and specialist physician groups, hospitals, federally qualified health centers, county clinics, providers of mental health and substance use disorder services, community service providers, national and local reference labs, imaging centers and ancillary providers. Through comprehensive information curation and sharing, SCHIO advances the wellbeing for everyone in the communities it serves. Learn more at www.schio.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.