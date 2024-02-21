INVIDI Technologies and Tata Play Revolutionize Television Advertising Landscape in India with Launch of Data-Driven Addressable Advertising

PRINCETON, N.J. & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INVIDI Technologies, the global leader in advanced TV advertising solutions, has joined forces with Tata Play, India’s leading content distribution and Pay TV platform, to introduce targeted advertising on linear TV channels.

The collaboration leverages INVIDI's innovative addressable advertising technology, empowering Tata Play to deliver personalized ads to over twenty million connections across Tata Play’s footprint. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of television advertising in India.

Addressable advertising opens doors to a new realm of possibilities in India, where advertisers can now deliver ads tailored to each identified region or audience cohort, ensuring that every household receives content aligned with their interests. This not only maximizes the impact of advertising campaigns but also increases the value of Tata Play’s advertising inventory.

“Addressable advertising is a game-changer for advertisers. The technology will not only boost advertising effectiveness but also create an opportunity for small and regional brands to reach viewers of national TV,” said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Play.

“INVIDI Technologies is proud to join forces with Tata Play to introduce cutting-edge addressable advertising solutions to the Indian television landscape. This collaboration marks a significant stride toward a future where advertising is optimally relevant, with minimal wasted reach. Through personalized and targeted content delivery, we aim to redefine the viewer's relationship with advertising, creating a more engaging and meaningful experience. Our advanced technology is poised to elevate the standard of television advertising in India, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this transformative journey with Tata Play,” said Prasad Sanagavarapu, Managing Director of India and EMEA for INVIDI Technologies.

The partnership between INVIDI and Tata Play represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of television advertising in India. By adopting addressable advertising, the industry is not just embracing innovative technology, it is putting viewers at the center of the advertising experience.

The launch of addressable advertising solutions by INVIDI and Tata Play is poised to reshape the television advertising landscape in India. This move aligns with the global trend towards more targeted and data-driven advertising, bringing India to the forefront of innovation in the industry.

About INVIDI Technologies

INVIDI Technologies' patented advanced advertising technologies unlock the maximum value of premium video by uniting distributors, programmers, and data providers to ensure advertisers reach the right audiences when, where, and however they are watching. INVIDI launched the first broadly deployed addressable advertising system in the world and its products enable cross-platform campaign execution to provide maximum reach and optimal viewer experience management. Our partners use INVIDI's software to produce billions of dollars in advertising revenue and relevant messaging, while protecting viewer privacy. INVIDI's Emmy® Award-winning technical excellence, industry-leading experience, and innovative linear and digital precision-based solutions are deployed in the United States and around the world. INVIDI is co-owned by AT&T, DISH Network L.L.C., and WPP. Learn more at www.invidi.com.

About Tata Play

Incorporated in 2001 and with services launched since 2006, Tata Play is India's leading content distribution platform providing Pay TV and OTT services. Its objective is to connect to leading content in the world on any budget, any screen, anytime and anywhere.

Staying true to its commitment of making tomorrow better than today, Tata Play’s growth over the years has been cemented by many innovations and enhancements. The company has invested in advanced digital infrastructure, partnered with global leaders to provide superior technology and set up high-end 24x7 call centers in 12 languages across the country manned by multi-lingual customer service associates to offer professional and efficient customer service. Tata Play has footprints pan India with 23 million connections.