TrueBlue Announces Sale of PeopleReady’s Canadian Staffing Business

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its PeopleReady Canadian staffing business to Vertical Staffing Resources. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

“This sale allows us to most effectively leverage our resources to maximize value and further sharpen our focus on core operations, including the many compelling and profitable growth opportunities we see in the U.S. staffing and global RPO markets,” said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. “We are confident that Vertical Staffing Resources will be a great fit for our PeopleReady Canadian staffing business and are working closely with the Vertical team to ensure a seamless transition.”

TrueBlue will continue to serve Canada through its Staff Management | SMX and PeopleScout brands.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.