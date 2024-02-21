AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Consolidated National Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Consolidated National Insurance Company (CNIC) (Littleton, CO).

The Credit Rating (rating) action follows the announcement that Everspan Insurance Company has entered into a stock purchase agreement with Hagerty Insurance Holdings, Inc. to sell all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of CNIC. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. AM Best will continue to monitor the transaction through closing and potentially take rating action should any factor associated with the deal change materially.

