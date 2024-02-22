iM Global Partner and Polen Capital Unveil Two New Actively Managed ETFs, Strengthening Investor Offerings

LOS ANGELES & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iM Global Partner (iMGP) and Polen Capital (Polen) will launch two new actively managed, fully transparent exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on March 8, 2024. The new offerings, Polen Capital International Growth (PCIG) and Polen Capital China Growth (PCCE), will list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) alongside Polen Capital Global Growth (PCGG), Polen's inaugural ETF launched in 2023. Two additional ETFs are planned for the near future and will bolster an extensive suite of funds in response to client demand for accessing these strategies within an active ETF framework.

“ The synergy between iM Global Partner Fund Management’s efficient US ETF Platform and Polen's investment philosophy and active management expertise demonstrates the benefits of our mutual partnership. The introduction of these two new ETFs help further enhance our offerings to investors, and we are thrilled to build upon the success of the recently launched Polen Capital Global Growth ETF – PCGG,” said Jeff Seeley, CEO of iM Global Partner Fund Management.

iMGP US Fund Management will serve as the investment advisor for both Polen Capital International Growth (PCIG) and Polen China Growth (PCCE) with Polen acting as the subadvisor. These ETFs will be available through iM Global Partner Fund Management’s US mutual fund and ETF platform, leveraging its extensive relationships and tools for broader distribution.

“ Polen is committed to expanding our strategies into different vehicle types to meet specific client needs. Active ETFs offer a great way for clients to access a skilled active manager like Polen while benefiting from the product’s tax, liquidity, and transparency advantages. By combining deep local knowledge with Polen’s disciplined and time-tested investment approach, we believe both PCIG and PCCE will help clients bolster their global exposure in a structure that clients are choosing,” said Kevin Dolsen, Head of Distribution at Polen.

About the Funds

Polen Capital International Growth ETF (PCIG) seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital by investing in a concentrated portfolio of competitively advantaged international businesses with sustainable, above-average earnings growth. Polen has managed International Growth strategies since 2017. To learn more about PCIG, please visit imgpfunds.com/pcig.

Ticker PCIG Asset Class International Equity Share Class Active ETF Advisor iM Global Partner Fund Management Subadvisor Polen Capital Managers Todd Morris Daniel Fields Fund Services State Street Bank Distributor ALPS Distributors Primary Listing Exchange NYSE Gross Expense Ratio 1.00%

Polen Capital China Growth ETF (PCCE) aims for long-term capital growth through investment in an actively managed portfolio, primarily invested in common stock companies that have either the predominant part of their assets in, their revenues derived from, or substantial business in, the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) and/or Hong Kong. Polen Capital has managed China Growth strategies since 20071. To learn more about PCCE, please visit imgpfunds.com/pcce.

Ticker PCCE Asset Class China Equity Share Class Active ETF Advisor iM Global Partner Fund Management Subadvisor Polen Capital Managers June Lui Yingying Dong Kevin Chee Fund Services State Street Bank Distributor ALPS Distributors Primary Listing Exchange NYSE Gross Expense Ratio 1.05%

About iM Global Partner

iM Global Partner is an asset manager with a difference. We are a dynamic network of specialist boutique investment managers, delivering best-in-class solutions, across asset classes, to our discerning Institutional and Professional Investors across the globe. We are proud to call these businesses our Partners and they are the essence of what iM Global Partner stands for. We had around USD $39 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023.

About Polen Capital

Offering equity and credit investment solutions, Polen Capital is a global investment firm managing approximately $66 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2023) for institutions, financial advisors, and individuals seeking high-quality, active, concentrated strategies built for the long term. Polen has four autonomous investment teams, Large Company Growth, Small Company Growth, Emerging Markets Growth, and Credit, with offices in Boca Raton, Fla., Boston, London, and Hong Kong. Since 1989, Polen has built a distinctive culture and is committed to being a firm of opportunity, attracting and developing exceptional professionals aligned with its mission of preserving and growing clients’ assets to protect their present and enable their future. The firm has been recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the industry’s “Best Places to Work” for each of the past seven consecutive years. For more information, visit www.polencapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 800-960-0188 or visiting www.imgpfunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are subject to market risk, including the loss of principal. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Any applicable brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investments in China may decline due to nationalization, expropriation, and confiscation of assets and property. Investing in emerging markets entails greater risk than in developed markets. The Funds are “non-diversified,” such that each Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer.

The Polen Capital International Growth ETF (PCIG) and Polen Capital China Growth ETF (PCCE) are both distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

This is a marketing communication. It is not a binding contractual document, or an information document required by law. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell units of the fund and is not sufficient to make an investment decision. Please refer to the fund's prospectus and KIID before making any final investment decision. These documents, containing full information on the risks associated with the investment, are available in English on www.imgp.com.

iM Global Fund Management is ultimately responsible for the performance of the fund due to its responsibility to oversee the fund’s investment manager and recommend its hiring, termination and replacement.

These funds are new and performance information is not available. Once performance is available, it may be obtained by calling 1-800-960-0188 or by visiting imgpfunds.com

1 The China Growth strategy was acquired by Polen Capital from Columbia Threadneedle in 2023.