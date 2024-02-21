DNAnexus and Curio Bioscience Announce Collaboration to Streamline and Simplify Data Analysis for Large-Scale Spatial Transcriptomics Projects

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNAnexus, Inc., the provider of the Precision Health Data Cloud, and Curio Bioscience today announced a collaboration to streamline and simplify data analysis for high-resolution, whole transcriptome spatial mapping studies. As part of the agreement, Curio Seeker Spatial Mapping Kit customers will be able to use the DNAnexus Precision Health Data Cloud and its intuitive analysis environment to process the unbiased Curio Seeker data sets across different tissue types and species to fuel basic research and accelerate scientific discovery.

Curio Seeker is the first high-resolution, whole transcriptome spatial mapping solution that offers the ability to generate molecular images of tissue sections by capturing and mapping the spatial location of RNA molecules using next-generation sequencers. The DNAnexus Precision Health Data Cloud provides customers with a secure, streamlined, and scalable option for managing, analyzing, and sharing large-scale multi-omic data. The combined solution allows researchers to accelerate the understanding of cellular functions in the context of their native environment and gain additional biological insights that are not available from single-cell RNA sequencing approaches.

“This collaboration with DNAnexus provides our customers with a fully integrated, easy-to-use, and scalable cloud-based environment for accessing and analyzing the rich, whole transcriptome, and high resolution spatial data sets generated by the Curio Seeker workflow,” said Christina Fan, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Curio Bioscience. “The Precision Health Data Cloud streamlines the process for biologists by making primary data analysis easy to initiate without support from bioinformaticians or investment in computing infrastructure. This partnership with DNAnexus aligns with our overall mission to make complex spatial biology measurements more accessible to the research community.”

Today, DNAnexus has more than 45,000 registered users across 48 countries and actively manages and supports more than 105 petabytes of complex clinical genomic, proteomic, and other multi-omic datasets on behalf of a growing network of collaborators. Its comprehensive cloud platform meets the most rigorous industry standards for data quality, security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

“DNAnexus is committed to building a complete ecosystem of forward-thinking technology providers like Curio Bioscience that will shape the future of life science research,” said Thomas Laur, CEO at DNAnexus. “Customers using the Curio Seeker with our Precision Health Data Cloud will be able to harness the full potential of their high-resolution spatial transcriptomics data to accelerate scientific research and discovery.”

About Curio Bioscience

Curio Bioscience is advancing a new generation of high-precision tools for the life sciences industry. The company has developed innovative spatial biology capabilities to map the whole transcriptome at high resolution using existing sequencing workflows and instrumentation. The founding team has a strong track record of bringing genomic solutions to market. Based in Palo Alto, California, Curio Bioscience is a privately held company. For more information, visit www.curiobioscience.com.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus enables biomedical organizations to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care with the Precision Health Data Cloud. The company provides scientific innovators and healthcare professionals with the ability to manage, analyze, and collaborate on multi-omic, clinical, and real-world data to unlock insights. DNAnexus actively manages more than 105 petabytes of data on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. Today, more than 45,000 users across 48 countries and over 130 enterprise customers are harnessing the full potential of their data with the scalable and secure Precision Health Data Cloud. DNAnexus is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus.