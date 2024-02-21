Type One Energy Collaborates with TVA, ORNL on Potential Fusion Prototype at Bull Run Plant

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Type One Energy Group intends to locate to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Bull Run Fossil Plant in Clinton, Tennessee, as the site for building Infinity One, the company’s stellarator fusion prototype machine. The construction of Infinity One could begin in 2025, following the completion of necessary environmental reviews, partnership agreements, required permits, and operating licenses.

Project Infinity is the result of a tri-party memorandum of understanding signed in 2023 between TVA, Type One Energy, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), in which they recognized that fusion has the potential to become an attractive carbon-free power generation technology and expressed an interest in the successful development and commercialization of economic and practical fusion energy technologies. The construction of Infinity One at Bull Run aligns with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s vision to position the state as a national leader in clean energy, and Project Infinity is the first recipient of funds from the Governor’s Nuclear Energy Fund. In partnership with TVA and ORNL, Type One Energy will explore subsequent opportunities to further advance commercial deployment of fusion energy in the East Tennessee region.

Infinity One will allow Type One Energy to verify important design features of its high field stellarator fusion pilot plant, particularly those related to operating efficiency, reliability, maintainability, and affordability. Type One Energy will establish its headquarters in East Tennessee, creating over 300 high-paying jobs within the next five years. Project Infinity, which includes the deployment of Infinity One and Type One Energy’s new headquarters, is expected to bolster economic growth and energy technological leadership in the region.

"Type One Energy is committed to making commercial fusion a reality over the next decade. Successful deployment of Infinity One in East Tennessee, with our partners TVA and ORNL, is a critical milestone in our FusionDirect commercialization program. It is also a watershed moment toward the commercialization of fusion, linking for the first time leaders in the technology, utility, and national laboratory sectors on an actual deployment project," said Type One Energy CEO Christofer Mowry. “Project Infinity will create the world’s highest performance stellarator, offering an excellent platform for a potential long-term fusion research facility.”

“TVA is working with our partners to pursue new ideas and innovative solutions that meet growing energy demand in real-world conditions,” said TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash. “We appreciate this partnership between Type One Energy, ORNL, our local power companies and elected and economic development officials as we work together to identify energy technologies for the future.”

“It’s exciting to see a project in Oak Ridge with such great potential to advance fusion energy,” said Oak Ridge National Laboratory Director Stephen Streiffer. “The laboratory has been a pioneer in fusion science and technology dating back to the early 1950s. We look forward to applying our institutional expertise and capabilities in working with Type One Energy on the engineering challenges they will be tackling at this new test facility.”

In addition to Type One’s commitment to safety and regulatory compliance, the company will begin engaging and collaborating with local communities in East Tennessee during the upcoming months. Type One Energy is committed to an inclusive process for executing Project Infinity, working closely with its partners and the state of Tennessee to create a cleaner, more sustainable future of energy.

QUOTES

“Our administration created the Nuclear Energy Fund in partnership with the Tennessee General Assembly to recruit companies like Type One Energy. Tennessee is ready to secure its place as the top state for energy independence, and we are proud to partner with Type One Energy to further that mission and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs and more reliable energy to Tennesseans.” – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

“With assets like Oak Ridge National Lab, Tennessee is the quintessential location for companies like Type One Energy to grow and succeed. This project will not only strengthen Tennessee’s R&D footprint but also further develop our nuclear sector, which wouldn’t be possible without the forethought of Gov. Bill Lee and our Tennessee General Assembly to create the Nuclear Energy Fund.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

“I am very excited that the site of the Bull Run Fossil Plant is so quickly being repurposed to tackle the future energy needs of Tennessee, and the nation. I’m grateful to Type One Energy, Gov. Lee, TNECD, the Tennessee General Assembly and TVA for choosing Anderson County for this project location as part of the larger effort for Tennessee to take the lead in the advancement of nuclear energy. Whether it’s keeping us warm, running a hospital or powering businesses, we rely on energy — and this further effort to develop safe, clean, reliable nuclear is an enormous win.” – Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank

"Congratulations to Type One Energy and all the partnerships that helped this important project locate in East Tennessee. This is a great example of a next-generation, high-impact project that will benefit from the technology and workforce assets of our community. The Knoxville Chamber stands ready to champion Type One Energy’s headquarters operations as the project evolves." – Doug Lawyer, Vice President of Economic Development, Knoxville Chamber

“The road to true energy independence for our nation is paved with nuclear energy. I am proud and grateful that Type One Energy has chosen Oak Ridge for this facility. Our region has become a unique and important hub for technological innovation. Type One Energy is exactly the kind of company that can move our region and our state forward, both economically and technologically. I look forward to Type One Energy and our area growing together bringing jobs and innovation to the region. I would like to thank Gov. Lee, Commissioner McWhorter, the General Assembly and the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council for all they have done to make this possible.” – Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge)

“I am proud to welcome Type One Energy to Clinton. Nuclear energy is not only incredibly important to Tennessee’s past, but its future as well. This project represents a substantial investment in our community that will bring new innovation and hundreds of new jobs to Anderson County. I was proud to support the creation of the Nuclear Energy Fund and the positive results it will have for this growing sector of our economy.” – Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge)

“It’s great to see Tennessee continue growing as the leader in nuclear energy and technology that will power America’s and the world’s future. As the leading advocate in Congress to advance America’s nuclear renaissance, I’m proud to work closely with leaders like Governor Bill Lee, TVA, and ORNL, as well as our industry partners like Type One Energy Group, to make the incredible promise of fusion energy and a new nuclear future a reality here in East Tennessee and throughout our great nation.” – Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Chairman Energy and Water Appropriations

About Type One Energy

Type One Energy Group is mission-driven to provide sustainable, affordable fusion power to the world. The company was formed by a team of globally recognized fusion scientists with a strong track record of building state-of-the-art stellarator fusion machines, together with veteran business leaders experienced in successfully scaling companies and commercializing energy technologies. Type One Energy applies proven advanced manufacturing methods, modern computational physics, and high-field superconducting magnets to develop its optimized stellarator fusion energy system. Its FusionDirect development program pursues the lowest-risk, shortest-schedule path to a fusion power plant over the coming decade, using a partner-rich and capital-efficient strategy.

For more information, visit typeoneenergy.com.