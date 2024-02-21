Symetra Introduces New Supplemental Health Claims Integration Capability with Nayya Claims

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to increasing employer demand for consumer-friendly claims integration capabilities, Symetra Life Insurance Company today announced it is partnering with Nayya to meet and exceed these expectations with Nayya Claims for group supplemental health employer customers and their employees.

Research shows that as few as 10-20 percent of eligible employees with supplemental health insurance nationwide actually file a claim each year.1 As a part of Symetra's continued commitment to offering innovative customer-centric benefits solutions, Nayya Claims offers a groundbreaking approach to simplifying supplemental health claims by removing the employee burden of needing to manually identify and submit claims opportunities for reimbursement. Nayya Claims does this automatically on behalf of the employee by mapping medical claims data to supplemental health policies to ensure they receive the value from their plans that they are entitled to.

“ Symetra is committed to helping employers offer their employees the tools and support they need to make the most of their group supplemental health benefits. The Nayya Claims platform allows us to deliver the kind of frictionless experience employees are looking for with an easy-to-use process that efficiently processes and pays claims,” said Todd Dzen, vice president, Product Management & Voluntary Practice Lead, Benefits Division.

The integrated process facilitates automated claims decisions that are powered by a robust data warehouse and state-of-the-art pharmacy and medical claim enrichment methodologies. Nayya files a qualified supplemental health claim on behalf of the employee, Symetra then processes the claim, and if approved, delivers the payment seamlessly.

“ We're proud to be expanding our partnership with Symetra, a recognized leader in the insurance and benefits space, to create a more family-centric supplemental health insurance space,” said Sina Chehrazi, Chief Executive Officer, Nayya. “ Symetra is taking an innovative, consumer-focused stance that not only fosters a more seamless user experience but drives efficiencies and helps set a new standard for supplemental claims utilization across the industry.”

Symetra offers group life, disability, absence management and stop loss insurance coverage. Its suite of group supplemental health products includes critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance, which are designed to complement any other plan, including major medical coverage paired with an HSA.

For more information about Symetra and Nayya Claims, including state availability, contact your Symetra Benefits representative.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About Nayya

Nayya is a leading employee benefits technology company that leverages artificial intelligence and data science to drive a new era in group benefits. Nayya unites the employee benefits experience across health, wealth, and wellness with innovative technology that brings clarity and efficiency to the benefits landscape. Empowering benefits carriers and broker intermediaries to differentiate through employee experiences that enhance the value of their offerings. Visit Nayya.com for more information.

Nayya is not affiliated with Symetra Life Insurance Company or any of its affiliates

1 Eastbridge Consulting, 2023