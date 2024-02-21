WNORTH to Return for its Eighth-Annual Conference, Presented by TD

WHISTLER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The eighth edition of the 2024 WNORTH conference, Canada’s largest destination gathering for women in leadership, is making its return to Whistler, British Columbia. To kick off the programming, WNORTH announced a two-year partnership with TD as the sponsor of the conference, in support of women’s professional growth.

“We show up, support, and roll up our sleeves to help you and your business as we work to remove key barriers women entrepreneurs face. We are passionate about women’s professional development and growth, and we have a broad group of bankers in markets to help make this happen by establishing trusted relationships with women-owned and women-led enterprises,” said Julie Dimitri, the National Manager of Women in Enterprise at TD, “TD Bank is proud to join the 8th WNORTH Conference as the Presenting Sponsor.”

This year’s Conference will be held at the picturesque Four Seasons Resort Whistler with activities held around the resort including Connect Dinners at a variety of local restaurants. Attendees will also be able to tune in virtually for an immersive three-day agenda that honours the theme, Lift As We Climb, in upholding the transformative power of connection and mentorship in bridging the gender power gap in business and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome 250 women in person and 2,000+ virtually to Whistler to collaborate and uplift the community together. This is a time to be bold and create a landscape of sustained success that is woven by mentorship and shared experiences,” says Heather Odendaal, Founder and CEO of WNORTH, “In the last decade, WNORTH has gathered over 20,000 women worldwide to cultivate a lasting impact on the community through the hundreds of events, peer mentorship forums and workshops. In 2024, we want to extend our thanks to our sponsors TD, PepsiCo Foods Canada, Cisco, University Canada West and Translink, as well as our media partners, The Globe and Mail and BCBusiness, for their unrelenting support in putting our 8th Conference on.”

Through captivating keynotes, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking roundtables led by internationally renowned speakers and visionary business leaders, these individuals will delve deep into the essence of inclusion, community, and mentorship, unravelling their true power and impact.

Confirmed speakers include Farah Mohamed, CEO of Prince's Trust Canada and former CEO of the Malala Fund; Rachel Ferdinando, President of PepsiCo Foods Canada; Dr. Julie Pham, CEO of CuriosityBased; Matricia Bauer, the Knowledge Keeper and CEO of Warrior Women Inc.; Kristen Nichols, Senior Vice President of Cisco; and Julie Dimitri, the National Manager of Women in Enterprise at TD.

Early Bird Registration is now open, with a variety of in-person and virtual options available, starting at $299.

About WNORTH

WNORTH is an award-winning membership network that aims to bridge the gender power gap by empowering women in the leadership pipeline. Through their annual conference, virtual events, and membership community, WNORTH connects professional women from various sectors and provides them with opportunities to share knowledge, experiences, and networks. With over 20k past event attendees, 350+ events, and 1,500+ members worldwide, WNORTH is making a significant impact in developing more women leaders in business. Their mission not only benefits the individuals themselves but also has a positive ripple effect on their teams, families, and communities. Notable corporate members include Indeed.com, TD, SAP, Cisco, Aritzia, and Accor.