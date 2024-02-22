Swan Bitcoin and Bakkt Team Up to Provide Bitcoin Trading Across 49 U.S. States

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt”) (NYSE: BKKT) and Swan Bitcoin (“Swan”) today announced that the companies have enabled Bitcoin trading across 49 U.S. states together. Bakkt provides Swan with a breadth of Bitcoin services, including fiat onboarding, Bitcoin trading, and custody.

“ We are thrilled to be taking this exciting step forward in our partnership with Swan,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “ This is just the beginning of our collaboration, as we intend to explore further growth opportunities together in the future, including expansion into international markets.”

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that’s built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

About Swan Bitcoin

Swan is a leading Bitcoin financial services company. The user-friendly Swan app simplifies Bitcoin purchases with instant and recurring buys, while Swan IRA provides a tax-advantaged solution for saving Bitcoin in retirement accounts. For HNWIs and businesses, Swan Private offers tailored white-glove service for large purchases, treasury solutions, and employee Bitcoin benefits. With Swan Vault clients can easily custody their own Bitcoin with peace of mind. Financial advisors trust Swan for client Bitcoin allocations, backed by world-class custody and educational content. Swan Institutional provides financial services to governments, corporations, and other entities, including Bitcoin-backed lending, asset management, principal investments, Bitcoin services for financial advisors, and Bitcoin mining operations. Swan prides itself on exceptional client service, making Bitcoin accessible to all. For more information, please visit swan.com.