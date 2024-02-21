joimax® Expands Distribution in Italy – Announces New Partnership with Uber Ros S.p.A

KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--German-based joimax®, the market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, and distributor Uber Ros S.p.A are excited to announce their new partnership for the Italian market, effective immediately.

Under this strategic alliance, Uber Ros will be a full sales and service provider of joimax® products to surgeons and medical practitioners throughout Italy. The partnership allows both companies to expand the renowned joimax® brand via first-rate networks and distribution channels to the Italian health community, ensuring that patients have access to the latest spinal endoscopic technologies.

“We’re looking forward to working with Uber Ros, a strong and well-established partner in Italy,” says joimax® Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries.

“Together, we will continue to provide best-in-class service and grow our presence in the Italian spine community while creating a solid business growth strategy,” states Uber Ros President and COO Giorgio Rosati.

In addition, the acclaimed joimax® training and education program for spine physicians, managed under ESPINEA®, the Endoscopic Spine Academy powered by joimax®, will be introduced in Italy. “Uber Ros and joimax® will align all education activities and set-up special workshop programs that offer certified courses to Italian physicians,” says ESPINEA® Chairman Wolfgang Ries.

About Uber Ros S.p.A

Uber Ros S.p.A was founded in Rome in 1986 by Dr. Umberto Rosati and his son Giorgio. It is a Medical Devices Distribution Company active in all Italian territories. Uber Ros promotes and sells high-tech medical devices, mainly specialized in Orthopedics, Trauma Surgery, Neurosurgery, Spine, Maxillo-Facial, Head and Neck surgery (ENT-OTO), Wound Care and Vascular surgery. Uber Ros has a sales organization spread throughout Italy, providing customer service 24 hours on any day of the year. The Company collaborates with the world leading Research Centers, and is involved in the most advanced studies on bioengineering, promoting and supporting scientific research in high-tech emerging fields.

About joimax®

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany in 2001, joimax® is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS® (interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF® and Percusys® for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. All methods are supported by the latest generation electronical devices in the all new NAVENTO® navigated endoscopic tower. In procedures for herniated discs, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax® technologies to operate through small incisions under local, conscious sedation or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors, and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g., the intervertebral foramen, the so-called “Kambin triangle”.