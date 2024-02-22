Almaden Genomics and BigOmics Collaborate to Provide End-to-End Omics Data Analysis

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almaden Genomics has teamed with BigOmics Analytics to integrate Omics Playground with g.nome®, Almaden’s cloud-native omics data science solution to provide end-to-end analysis. While g.nome facilitates effortless iteration in data processing and analysis, allowing researchers to explore their results with complete traceability and reproducibility, Omics Playground is a data discovery platform that enables researchers to dig deeper with interactive analysis for a better understanding of underlying biology.

“Connecting Omics Playground with the g.nome solution gives researchers an easy transition into downstream analysis,” said David Gascoigne, Chief Executive Officer of Almaden Genomics. “The ability to go further downstream with added tertiary analysis further accelerates the researcher’s race toward critical insights.”

Swiss-based BigOmics developed Omics Playground to help scientists explore their omics data with an interactive interface, offering intuitive visualization and data exploration modules. Pairing Omics Playground with g.nome simplifies the journey for the data scientist and biologist wanting to streamline drug discovery.

“Linking our platform with g.nome allows us to make true end-to-end analysis attainable," said Murat Akhmedov, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at BigOmics. “We aim to democratize omics data analysis, expediting tertiary analysis and enhancing collaboration within biotech and academic teams. Making tools more accessible invites more innovation from all levels by lowering the barriers to discovery.”

Almaden Genomics’ g.nome platform delivers pre-built, transparent, and fully modifiable workflows that enable scientists to unlock results quickly and easily and dig deeper where needed—with a complete understanding of the results and where they came from.

About Almaden Genomics

Almaden Genomics provides the power of simplified data exploration and rapid iteration to enable a higher probability of success in drug discovery. With Almaden’s g.nome® data analysis solution, scientists have an end-to-end approach to discovery with complete visibility, traceability and reproducibility of the results. The cloud-based platform integrates quickly and easily to immediately impact research goals by providing an intuitive interface that encourages effortless iteration and collaboration. Almaden Genomics is a Catalyze Partners’ (www.catalyze.partners) portfolio company. For more information, visit www.almaden.io.

About BigOmics Analytics

BigOmics Analytics, a Swiss company, envisions democratizing biomedical data analysis in digital healthcare to accelerate scientific discoveries in medicine. Notably, BigOmics expedites tertiary analysis, by providing a centralized platform solution for scientists to efficiently scale their omics data analysis and obtain reproducible results. Through its collaborative analysis platform, researchers can interactively share data and insights, fostering efficient collaboration. For more information, visit www.bigomics.ch.