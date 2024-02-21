Empowering Multifamily Property Marketing: ApartmentBuildings.com Unveils Dynamic Partnerships with SharpLaunch and Buildout, Inc.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ApartmentBuildings.com, a top multifamily-specific listing site in the U.S. aiming to revolutionize how multifamily properties are sold, announced a collaboration with SharpLaunch, a leading commercial real estate marketing software platform. In a second such partnership, ApartmentBuildings.com has signed an agreement with Buildout, an end-to-end CRE software suite, to expand visibility for multifamily property listings through syndication.

Joining these partnership networks elevates the property listing platform experience for multifamily professionals across various sectors, including investors, brokers, REITs, private equity firms, developers, and family offices.

"Integration with our network partners represents a transformative solution for multifamily property professionals," said Daniel Ceniceros, Founder and CEO of Connect Media, which owns ApartmentBuildings.com. "This new collaboration simplifies workflows, expands reach, ensures listing accuracy, and is being accomplished all at no extra cost. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on our users."

Highlighted features of the integrations include:

Streamlined Operations: The online process is managed through API integration, empowering brokers to effortlessly expand the distribution of their listings. This eliminates the need for manual data input and updates across various platforms. Real-time data exchange reduces effort and saves time. Listing details are synchronized effortlessly, minimizing administrative tasks and maximizing focus on property management.

Expanded Market Reach and Intelligence: The integration offers sales professionals increased visibility to a targeted, multifamily-specific buying audience. Marketing efforts and expenses are enhanced. ApartmentBuildings.com property owners benefit from increased high-quality inventory and a broader network of commercial real estate professionals. Access to Connect CRE news, industry thought leadership, as well as professional development courses, and certification opportunities, are additional perks that provide user-added benefits.

Instantaneous Updates: Keeping property details up to date is crucial, and the technology integration ensures that any changes made on partners' sites are instantly reflected in ApartmentBuildings.com listings. Concerns over outdated information and potential confusion over data accuracy are eliminated.

Cost-Free Integration: Users can enjoy the convenience and capitalize on this network union at no additional expense. It's a value-added service to ApartmentBuilding.com platform users that enhances inventory, property management, and marketing efforts without affecting budgets.

ApartmentBuildings.com’s innovative partnerships signify a notable advancement in the evolution of online multifamily property sales. This alliance with SharpLaunch and Buildout, Inc. brings leading CRE proptech to the platform, offering professionals unparalleled efficiency and accuracy while maximizing exposure and cost-effectiveness.

About ApartmentBuildings.com

ApartmentBuildings.com is an industry-leading multifamily online sales platform serving the needs of investors, brokers, REITs, private equity firms, developers, and family offices. We offer subscribers the opportunity to search for and list multifamily properties nationwide. With a fresh, intuitive user interface and improved search functionality, brokers, buyers, and sellers can easily find their ideal investment property and get maximum exposure for their listings or profiles. ApartmentBuildings.com was acquired by Connect Media in the fall of 2022. To learn more about the listing platform and its professional benefits, please visit ApartmentBuildings.com.

About SharpLaunch

SharpLaunch is revolutionizing commercial real estate marketing by providing a unified platform that boosts efficiency, accelerates time-to-market, and maximizes sales and lease volume. To learn more about SharpLaunch and its mission, please visit www.sharplaunch.com

About Buildout, Inc.

Buildout is a family of CRE software products and services that help the best brokers to find, win, market, and transact properties to maximize their deal efforts and maximize wins. Our core belief is that successful commercial real estate is broker-led, but tech-enabled. Learn more at www.buildout.com.