Maximus Awarded Modernization Contract by Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Families

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) has selected the company to provide Project Management Services over the design, development, and implementation of a modernized, automated child support system. The contract is part of a major initiative for the state to replace a legacy system using state-of-the-art modern technology and transform child support service delivery.

In late 2020, Maximus started working with the state of Wisconsin on the planning, business process reengineering, and strategy design for this modernization project. The company is now providing project management services for the implementation phase, which includes replacing the legacy mainframe system with a cloud-based, modern system while reimagining the entire child support program to better serve Wisconsin families. Maximus is establishing project governance plans and procedures, maintaining an integrated project schedule, providing standardized project status reports, facilitating deliverable reviews, and managing project risks and scope.

“Wisconsin has one of the largest child support programs in the country, and we’re keenly aware of the importance of ensuring this implementation is successful so families can more easily interact with the program and access critical child support services,” said Pat Aguilar, Managing Director of Program Modernization Consulting for Maximus. “In addition to our demonstrated project management experience, we bring a deep understanding of child support programs and expertise in system implementations for large human service program modernization efforts.”

Once the new automated system is in place, Wisconsin state, local, and tribal employees and case managers will no longer need to rely on manual workarounds and will be able to focus on service delivery. The new system will also provide additional self-service options for families and employers who engage with the state’s child support program.

“For us, this modernization effort represents the opportunity to make a positive impact for those who interact with our child support program. We have named our new modernized system THRIVE because we are confident it will deliver a better experience for our staff and Wisconsin’s families and employers,” said Phyllis Fuller, Director, Wisconsin Bureau of Child Support. “Our partnership with Maximus is vital for turning our vision for a more modernized experience into a reality.”

Government agencies across the nation rely on Maximus’ program modernization consulting expertise as they replace outdated information systems and modernize their programs. The company’s consultants bring insights from evaluating public policy and social programs, along with real-world operational experience managing caseloads. They help agencies ensure compliance with state and federal requirements, test and implement new programs and policy ideas, and optimize service delivery and business operations.

