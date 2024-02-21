Airbus and TotalEnergies Sign a Strategic Partnership in Sustainable Aviation Fuel

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Airbus and TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) have signed a strategic partnership to meet the challenges of aviation decarbonization with sustainable aviation fuel.

In line with the objective of achieving net carbon neutrality of aviation by 2050, this partnership aims to contribute to the reduction of the sector's CO2 emissions, in which Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) play a key role. SAF supplied by TotalEnergies can reduce up to 90% CO2 emissions over lifecycle compared to their fossil fuel equivalent.

The partnership will cover two main areas:

TotalEnergies will supply Airbus with sustainable aviation fuel for more than half of its needs in Europe.

A research and innovation programme aimed at developing 100% sustainable fuels tailored to the design of current and future aircraft. The impact of the composition of sustainable aviation fuels on the reduction of CO2 emissions and non-CO2 effects, such as contrails, will also be studied.

Airbus and TotalEnergies confirm their common ambition to promote SAF technology and to strengthen their collaboration to decarbonize the aviation industry:

TotalEnergies has been supplying the SAF used by Airbus for its aircraft deliveries in Toulouse since 2016.

TotalEnergies also supplied the fuel for several first SAF flights with Airbus aircraft:

In May 2021, the 1st long-haul flight using French-produced SAF with an A350 between Paris and Montreal.

In November 2021, the first flight of a H225 helicopter, from the "Super Puma" family, using 100% SAF.

In March 2023, the first A321neo flight with 100% SAF.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said: " The development of sustainable aviation fuels is at the heart of our Company's transition strategy. We are happy to form a strategic alliance with Airbus to play our part in meeting the challenge of aviation decarbonization together. TotalEnergies has been working hard to respond to the sector’s new demand for a reduced carbon footprint. Our Company has set itself a target of 1.5 million tons of annual SAF production by 2030.”

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, said: " Accelerating the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels is essential if we are to meet our targets for reducing carbon emissions from aviation by 2030. This partnership between Airbus and TotalEnergies demonstrates the willingness of aerospace manufacturers and major energy producers and suppliers to work together to meet this challenge. We are determined to meet our decarbonization targets and ensure that aviation can continue to play its valuable role for society in the future."

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

