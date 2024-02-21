Mavenir and Turkcell Accelerate Time to Market for Innovation with New Network Automation Services

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, and Turkcell, Türkiye’s leading converged telecommunication and technology services provider, have announced a new phase in their long partnership with the deployment of Mavenir’s market leading Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) automation to enhance Turkcell’s Voice over LTE services for its 20 million VoLTE subscribers.

Mavenir provides a CI/CD framework based on industry-leading open-source components that seamlessly integrates with a customer-defined software delivery process, using open APIs of Mavenir. Mavenir’s CI/CD automation framework supports Day 1 Initial Deployment and Day 2 life cycle management of Turkcell IMS Network Functions at scale across multiple clusters and multiple types of Network Function (NF). Its GIT-based software delivery model enables full version control with history and automatic traceability of current and past deployments, upgrades and rollbacks with enhanced security and validation through CD pipeline.

This automation reduces the time, the cost and the resource required to implement new software and roll out of new features in the network, significantly reducing the time needed to bring innovative new services to customers and increasing Turkcell’s competitive advantage.

The introduction of Mavenir’s CI/CD framework into the Turkcell network drives the software delivery process for rapid and regular automatic upgrade of Turkcell’s services, including VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, and SMS over IP (ToIP). CI/CD leverages automation of the software lifecycle, introducing improvements into the network without impacting performance or degrading service levels.

Turkcell customers benefit from more robust network quality, reliability and efficiency, with automated identification of potential network issues making it easier and faster for Turkcell to address without impacting subscribers’ experiences.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Chief Network Technologies Officer at Turkcell, said, “Network operations tend to become more complex with the increasing release frequencies and network integrations. Applying these changes in accordance with CI/CD best practices is vital for more sustainable network operations. Our partnership with Mavenir catalyzed the lifecyle management of IMS network functions, and created an important milestone in our network automation journey.”

Brandon Larson, SVP, Cloud, AI & IMS at Mavenir, said: “Turkcell Group and Mavenir have worked together for more than a decade, and the Turkcell networks incorporate a significant number of Mavenir solutions. We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with this new automation, which will further streamline network operations for Turkcell as well as delivering notable savings on operational expenditure and reinforcing network quality for their customers.”

About Turkcell

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC; BIST: TCELL) is a digital operator headquartered in Türkiye, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries – Turkiye, Ukraine, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY26.0 billion revenue in Q323 with total assets of TRY149.2 billion as of September 30, 2023. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only dual-listed company in Turkiye. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com.

Meet Mavenir at Mobile World Congress 2024 (Barcelona, Feb 26 – 29 2024)

To explore our latest innovations, MWC show announcements and learn more about how Mavenir is delivering the Future of Networks – Today, visit our team in Hall 2 (Stand 2H60).