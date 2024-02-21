Haymarket Medical Education and myCME, in Partnership With Sleep-Wake Advisor, Announce Launch of the Sleep-Wake Advisor Institute

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haymarket Medical Education (HME)—accredited provider of continuing medical education—and its leading global medical education distribution platform, myCME™, announced today they have teamed up with the soon-to-be-launched Sleep-Wake Advisor e-publication, to create the Sleep-Wake Advisor Institute—a specialty website offering institute-exclusive, transdisciplinary engaging CME/CE courses, resources, featured news, conference highlights, journal reviews, and expert review of challenging cases submitted by community clinicians.

Dedicated to transforming the perception of sleep as the critical pillar of health, the Sleep-Wake Advisor Institute is designed to be a trusted independent resource for sleep medicine that integrates other medical disciplines, with unique, clinically relevant resources that promote the continual evolution of sleep practice. The Institute provides everything sleep specialists need to stay up to date, grow their clinical practice and optimize their patients' outcomes through institute-exclusive CME/CE courses, resources, reference materials, and news that focuses on sleep and its impact across medicine. The Institute is overseen by an Advisory Board featuring key opinion leaders such as Dr. Anne Marie Morse, Director of Child Neurology and Pediatric Sleep Medicine at Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Geisinger Health System, who brings significant clinical experience, a strong research background, and dedication to patient advocacy for people with sleep-wake disorders.

“Today is an exciting day in the field of Sleep-Wake medicine,” said Jacqui Brooks, MBBCh, MRCPsych, Vice President, Medical Strategy at Haymarket Medical Education. “The launch of the Sleep-Wake Advisor Institute demonstrates Haymarket’s commitment to sleep medicine and its impact across medicine, and will provide a long-needed, one-of-a-kind resource for sleep-wake clinicians. This year will also see the launch of Sleep-Wake Advisor in Spring 2024 and our Sleep-Wake Advisor Summit in June.”

“Sleep-Wake Advisor Institute is more than an educational platform. It is a representation of a new view of sleep in medicine, a vehicle for actionable change today in anyone’s clinical practice, and a community for sleep and non-sleep clinicians,” said Dr. Morse. “This novel resource is built to highlight the critical role of sleep in maintaining health, as well as its ability to provide value in predicting, diagnosing and managing comorbid disease, making the content relevant across disciplines. Many platforms deliver education that are interesting, but frequently fail to deliver the tools necessary to change practice. My involvement in the Sleep-Wake Advisor Institute is based on my career commitment and passion for education, by providing opportunities for digestible, engaging new knowledge, while also equipping the learner with the skills to know how and when to use it. Sleep-Wake Advisor Institute is creating the opportunity for sleep to be acknowledged as the vital sign of health, wellness, and performance that it should be.”

In addition to the new site, Sleep-Wake Advisor Institute will launch the inaugural Sleep-Wake Advisor Summit, Translating Sleep-Wake Science for the Clinic, on June 29, 2024. At this day-long live virtual continuing education meeting, internationally renowned faculty will join chairs, Dr. Morse and Dr. Atul Malhotra, Peter C. Farrell Presidential Chair and tenured Professor of Medicine at University of California, San Diego's Medical School, for news updates from SLEEP 2024, interactive educational sessions, case workshops, dialogue about inclusion and quality of life in sleep medicine, and an opportunity to meet the advocacy partners that support people with sleep-wake disorders.

