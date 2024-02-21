Lincoln Property Company, BPGbio, and Cresa Announce 70,000-sq.-ft. Lease at 300 Third Avenue in Waltham

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln"), Cresa Boston, and BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first AI-powered biopharma that focuses on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases, today announced that BPGbio has leased approx. 70,000 sq. ft. of lab and office space at 300 Third Avenue in Waltham, Mass. The company plans to relocate its headquarters from Framingham and expand into two full floors of the new space circa June 2025, significantly increasing its footprint in the Boston region. The property is co-owned by a MetLife Investment Management client.

“The move to the vibrant culture and biotech talent pool in and around Waltham positions BPGbio onto a successful growth trajectory to serve patients. Our employees are excited with the additional space which enables BPGbio to accelerate development of therapeutics and diagnostics in our pipeline,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., CEO of BPGbio. “Our new facility will also house our 100,000+ sample rich biobank, which forms the basis of our unique biology-first, AI-powered drug development, and fuel successful partnerships with pharma, academic, and government partners.”

“We are excited to welcome BPGbio to 300 Third and to help expand Waltham’s flourishing biotech community,” said Scott Faber, Senior Vice President of Investments and Acquisitions at Lincoln.

300 Third Avenue is a 143,533-sq.-ft. purpose-built life science building with four stories of laboratory space and 441 on-site parking spaces. The project is LEED Gold and WiredScore Gold certified, providing best-in-class connectivity, infrastructure, and technology readiness. On-site amenities include a roof deck, fitness center, grab & go café, and free shuttle to Alewife (MBTA Red Line to Cambridge). The high-visibility building is located on Route 128 in one of Greater Boston’s largest life science clusters. 300 Third is nearly fully leased, with Lincoln now marketing the last remaining floor.

BPGbio’s therapeutic pipeline, developed from the company’s Bayesian-AI powered NAi Interrogative Biology Platform, includes therapeutic candidates being studied for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in active phase 2b trials, pancreatic cancer, having recently completed a phase 2a trial, epidermolysis bullosa (EB), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), sarcopenia, solid and liquid tumors, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes type II. The company’s diagnostic pipeline includes its prostate diagnostic panel pstateDx, as well as tests being developed and validated for the detection of Parkinson’s disease, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and liver disease.

Lincoln’s Tim Latham, Christopher Scott and Chris Devaux represented ownership in the transaction. Cresa Boston's Paul Delaney, Adam Subber, and Nate Heilbron represented the tenant. BPGbio joins another biotech company, Biocytogen, in the building.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the largest diversified real estate services companies with 35 offices across the United States the United Kingdom and Europe. Offering a comprehensive suite of real estate solutions, Lincoln manages, leases, develops, and provides advisory services to owners and occupiers of office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, and mixed-used properties. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes approximately 500 million square feet of commercial space. In addition to providing third party real estate services, Lincoln, which was founded in 1965, has principally acquired and developed more than $24 billion and 62 million square feet of commercial projects since 2018. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

About BPGbio, Inc.

BPGbio is a leading AI-powered clinical stage biopharma and diagnostics company focused on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. The company has a deep portfolio of AI-developed therapeutics, including several in late stage development. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobank; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using unbiased AI. Headquartered in Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, data, and AI to transform the way disease is diagnosed and treated. For more information, visit bpgbio.com

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Cresa’s purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit www.cresa.com.