Inversion Art and aShareX Team up to Revolutionize the Contemporary Art Market with a Novel Online Auction that Offers Equal Access to Fractional and Individual Bidders Alike

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inversion Art, often hailed as the Y Combinator of the art world, and aShareX, an innovative real-time, fractional sales platform dedicated to democratizing art investment and ownership, are set to make history with an upcoming online auction Thursday, March 21 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. This will be the first time contemporary art will be made available to fractional bidders and individual buyers alike, ushering in a new era of democratization within the fine art market and putting critical funding directly into the hands of hard-working artists. The minimum fractional bid is set at just $500, making it accessible to a broad audience. To register for the auction, click here.

"We are interested in new opportunities for artists and building new audiences and mechanisms for investment in the arts," said Jonathan Neil, Co-Founder of Inversion Art. "aShareX is doing just that, opening doors for broader participation in the art market by giving fractional investors access to exceptional artwork that might otherwise be out of reach." Joey Flores, Inversion Art's Founder, added, "This combined approach to democratizing art investing not only gives investors their first opportunity to fractionally invest in the art category with the highest growth potential, but it also puts funding directly into the hands of artists that are driving impact on a global level."

The auction will feature an exceptional selection of ten artworks from six award-winning artists, including luminaries such as Jennifer and Kevin McCoy, Imo Nse Imeh, Wilfred Ukpong, Emerald Rose Whipple, Sevane Mary, and 2022 Guggenheim Fellow Maria Gaspar. Each of these artists boasts an impressive track record of accolades and exhibition histories, further solidifying Inversion Art's reputation for stewarding artistic talent. Winning fractional bidders will also receive a limited-edition, high-resolution digital catalog of the artworks, another first.

Inversion Art is pioneering a new model for investing in and supporting contemporary artists. Artists provide a three-year summary of studio income and expenses, as well as documentation supporting their five most recent commercial sales, commissions and licensing agreements. The partnership with aShareX includes a 10% resale royalty on the sale of this selection of artworks, further linking the two companies’ shared belief that artists should have a stake in their future success.

“Inversion Art is an ideal partner to bring this exciting and valuable collection of contemporary work together at auction,” said Alan Snyder, Founder and CEO of aShareX, which held its inaugural auction in November 2023. “Their curation and thorough due diligence on each artist ensure true market pricing for investors. We believe the Inversion Art artists have explosive return potential and we share the firm’s dedication to leveling the playing field for artists as well as providing novel opportunities for art enthusiasts and investors to participate in the art market.”

Several of the artists whose works are up for auction have already left an indelible mark on the art scene and can be found in renowned collections such as the Whitney Museum of American Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the collection of the Petrucci Family Foundation and Harvard Business School

The Maison Lune Gallery in Venice, Calif. will hold a by appointment-only exhibition running from February 17 through March 9, where prospective bidders can view and learn more about the art and artists. These artworks will be exhibited alongside a presentation by Mashonda Tifrere, the curator and founder of ArtLeadHer.

About Inversion Art:

Inversion Art is a pioneering force in the contemporary art world, recognized for its unique approach to nurturing emerging and mid-career artists. Often referred to as the Y Combinator of the art world, Inversion Art seeks out exceptional artistic talents and helps drive success for their creative practices. For more information, visit www.inversionart.com.

About aShareX:

aShareX is an innovative auction exchange dedicated to democratizing ownership of high-value assets by facilitating fractional ownership and trading of artworks, collectibles, gems, automobiles and more. aShareX powers fractional auctions for auction houses, galleries, and private collectors. With a commitment to making fine art accessible to a wider audience, aShareX empowers art enthusiasts and investors to participate in the art market with ease, lower costs of ownership, and investor-controlled liquidity, with modest investor qualifications. For more information, visit www.asharex.com.

