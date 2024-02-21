New York Life and U.S. Soccer Federation Announce Purposeful, Multi-Year Partnership

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, and U.S. Soccer today announced a new, multi-year partnership that will make New York Life the federation’s official life insurance partner. The new partnership enables New York Life to celebrate trailblazers of the sport and support the growth of the game from youth leagues to professional levels. Beginning this year, New York Life will become the presenting partner of the federation’s Coach for Community program and U.S. Youth Soccer’s National Championship Series.

“ As one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, soccer unites communities and inspires young people across the nation,” said Aaron Ball, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of New York Life’s Foundational Business. “ This partnership aligns with our commitment to serving those communities throughout the U.S. and helping individuals and families build secure futures.”

Through the partnership, New York Life will help celebrate teams that laid the foundation for U.S. Soccer through the ownership of a National Team title night, which will focus on honoring key moments and figures in U.S. Soccer history, including legends of the game, builders of the sport, and iconic matches.

“ We’re thrilled to welcome New York Life to the U.S. Soccer family and our growing portfolio of purpose-driven strategic partners,” said U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright. “ As we continue to navigate through some of the most pivotal years for soccer in our country, we look forward to working together to celebrate soccer’s history in the U.S., while positively impacting the next generation of soccer fans, players and coaches across the country.”

New York Life and U.S. Soccer will continue to showcase the importance of advice and guidance in our sport by providing additional resources to help evolve the federation’s Coach for Community program, which was developed by U.S. Soccer in 2021 to serve as an introduction to teaching the game and to improve sporting experiences within communities, particularly in underserved areas that may lack access and training for coaches, players, and volunteers.

Founded in 1845, New York Life has a long track record of supporting communities and is uniquely equipped to enhance programming for this impactful initiative. Through the platform, which will be directly supported by a portion of New York Life’s investment, Coach for Community participants will learn about creating a positive, fun, and player-centered environment as part of U.S. Soccer’s strategic pillar of fostering the best playing environments.

In addition to a focus on underserved communities, New York Life is also committed to supporting and empowering women to reach their goals—athletic, career or beyond—to secure their future. The company will support the SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa and SheBelieves Summit, presented by Deloitte. In its ninth year, the SheBelieves platform continues to grow into one of the largest women-focused platforms across the world with the goal of inspiring the next generation.

“ New York Life and U.S. Soccer have a deep commitment to building strong communities, especially those that are underserved,” said Amy Hu, Chief Marketing Officer, New York Life. “ This partnership is an exciting opportunity to deepen agent relationships and highlight the importance of building a secure future.”

In support of U.S. Soccer’s strategic pillar to grow the game, New York Life will also be the presenting partner of U.S. Youth Soccer’s (USYS) National Championship Series, with resources and events focused on developing sound decision-making among young players and their families. Each summer, USYS crowns a 13U-19U Boys and Girls national champion after a culmination of year-long competitions at the state and regional levels during the National Championship Series. Consisting of approximately 185,000 players on 10,000 teams from USYS’ 54 State Associations, the competition offers players the opportunity to showcase their talent against the best competition in the nation.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2

1Based on revenue as reported by “ Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 6/5/2023. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 11/17/2023: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).

ABOUT THE U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, we’ve aligned our efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster the best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, increase DEIB and participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom, and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.