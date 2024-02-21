Consilio & Reveal Jointly Announce Expanded Partnership with Full Integration of Reveal’s End-to-End Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform, announced today a landmark partnership expansion with Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, enabling Consilio to expand the company’s service offerings and provide clients who leverage Reveal with an additional level of support.

“Consilio’s top priorities have always been to deliver an industry-leading white glove service with cutting edge tools that increase efficiencies. Expanding our partnership with Reveal helps us further our mission in being able to support clients regardless of their preferred platform,” said Andy Macdonald, CEO of Consilio. “Additionally, as data volumes continue to explode, it’s imperative that corporate counsel and law firms have access to advanced solutions to simultaneously work faster, ensure accuracy, and mitigate risk. Reveal is the perfect partner in this journey."

Consilio will be servicing Reveal’s platform on Consilio’s secure on-premises cloud environment and offering support as needed through Reveal’s own cloud network, resulting in unparalleled insights and streamlined processes for clients. This provides choice to clients both in Platform and Solution, whether they desire private or public cloud deployments.

Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal, shared his enthusiasm about the enhanced partnership: "This is a powerhouse collaboration and we’re thrilled to be able to work with Consilio’s expert team so they can take advantage of the depth and breadth of our leading platform for eDiscovery, review and investigations - all powered by the most advanced AI in the industry. We are proud to be the chosen partner for Consilio and are excited to see the transformative impact our combined strengths will bring to the entire legal tech landscape."

As the legal industry continues to evolve, the partnership between Consilio and Reveal emphasizes the need for choice in platform providers, while still harnessing the industry leading client experience that trusted partner providers offer. Clients of both companies can immediately benefit from this synergized approach, reaping the rewards of faster, smarter, and more cost-effective eDiscovery solutions.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About Consilio:

Consilio stands as the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, flexible legal talent, and legal advisory & transformation consulting services. With its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company empowers multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Renowned for its expertise in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, and contracts management, Consilio also excels in legal staffing and recruitment through its Lawyers On Demand division. Consilio globally employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO\IEC 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review, and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. Discover more about Consilio's commitment to legal excellence and innovation at www.consilio.com.