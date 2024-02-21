Powin and Pulse Clean Energy Partner on a 50 MW / 110 MWh UK Battery Energy Storage System

PORTLAND, Ore. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin) announces an agreement with Pulse Clean Energy (Pulse), an investor, developer and operator of flexibility and stability assets in the UK. The agreement is to deploy a 50 MW/110 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on project Overhill, located in Scotland, UK.

The UK government has established targets to ensure the power sector achieves net zero by 2035. By 2030, the UK will require nearly 40GWh of BESS to help integrate renewable energy, enhancing the stability and security of the UK electricity system. BESS is a key enabler to help the government reach this ambitious goal.

Powin will provide its Stack750 energy storage system with integrated StackOS software, while Pulse will oversee asset delivery and manage operations across the project lifecycle. The Overhill project is scheduled to enter full commercial operations by mid-2025.

“We are deeply honored to be chosen by Pulse as the supplier for their 50MW/110MWh BESS near Aberdeen, Scotland. This selection underscores our unwavering commitment to pioneering clean and sustainable energy solutions,” said Anthony Carroll, President of Powin. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pulse in this groundbreaking endeavor, and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to make a lasting impact on the energy system in the UK and beyond.”

The project will provide services to maintain balance within the power grid, enabling more renewables to be connected securely to the UK energy system. Once operational, the Overhill Project will be capable of storing surplus renewable generation during periods of high production for release back into the grid during periods of lower production or high system demand.

“After detailed evaluation, Pulse determined that Powin’s capabilities and technology stack placed them as one of the leading players in the BESS market. This agreement with Powin underscores our shared commitment to innovation and the pursuit of a cleaner, more affordable and secure energy system,” said Aazzum Yassir, Director of Technology & Operations at Pulse.

Trevor Wills, CEO of Pulse, added, “We look forward to collaborating with Powin to advance clean energy solutions which leverage our collective expertise and capability. We believe in a more affordable, sustainable, and secure future - enabled by partnerships which deliver solutions that will reduce system costs, decrease emissions, and improve grid resiliency.”

About Powin, LLC (Powin):

At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power. As a global energy storage platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.

About Pulse Clean Energy:

Pulse Clean Energy is an investor, developer and operator of flexibility and stability assets. In less than 2 years Pulse has delivered over 100 MWh of BESS into operation, broken ground on 500 MWh that is currently in construction, and established a sizeable project pipeline. Pulse is backed by Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO), a Canadian institutional investor with $73 billion of assets under management.