Sol de Janeiro USA Signs 57,203 Square Foot Lease at One Grand Central Place

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed a new 11-year office lease with Sol de Janeiro USA – a luxury skincare and beauty brand – for 57,203 square feet at One Grand Central Place. Sol de Janeiro is a subsidiary of French beauty brand L'Occitane, who recently signed a separate 9,497 square foot expansion and lease term extension on their existing 20,962 square foot space at ESRT's 111 W. 33rd Street.

One Grand Central Place offers 55 stories of modernized, amenitized office space near New York City’s top dining, lodging, and entertainment, as well as convenient in-building access to Grand Central Terminal’s commuter trains, five subway lines, and Grand Central Madison access to LIRR.

“ Sol de Janeiro is a fantastic addition to One Grand Central Place’s stellar tenant roster,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust. “ Our partnership together will deliver them a fantastic, custom installation where Sol will enjoy top-tier amenities and convenient access to transportation.”

Brent Ozarowski of Newmark represented Sol de Janeiro USA in the lease negotiations. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Scott Klau, William Cohen, Erik Harris, and Neil Rubin of Newmark represented the property owner.

More information about One Grand Central Place, and current office availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years. As of December 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

