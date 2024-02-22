SHARx and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC Join Forces to Save Underinsured Families Thousands of Dollars Per Year on High Cost and Specialty Medications

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHARx, one of the fastest-growing patient advocacy companies in the United States, and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) announced today that they will be teaming up to address the High Cost and Specialty drug markets by offering underinsured members access to those medications at affordable prices. The agreement expands SHARx’s extensive sourcing channels, opening the catalog of medications carried by Cost Plus Drugs to SHARx members.

“High Cost and Specialty medications can cost upwards of $1.5 million per year in the United States,” said Corey Durbin, CEO of SHARx. “Astronomical prices are preventing millions of Americans from accessing the lifesaving and life-altering medications they need,” he added. “This connectivity adds yet another tool SHARx can use to help members find the access they need.”

"We are thrilled to collaborate with SHARx in our mission to make prescription drugs more affordable for consumers," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “At Cost Plus Drugs, our commitment to transparent drug pricing has always been unwavering, and with SHARx we are dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions for all."

About SHARx

SHARx is a patient advocacy organization working with uninsured and underinsured Americans, providing a myriad of access options for high-cost maintenance and specialty medications for their members. Offering a variety of sourcing options, SHARx helps those without coverage dramatically reduce the unaffordable cost of these medications. SHARx charges a monthly subscription fee to employers whose employees they assist, creating a more equitable business agreement that offers unmatched savings for members and incredible peace of mind for plan managers, who take comfort in knowing their team members will have access to the medications they need.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.