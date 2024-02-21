Health System Owned Specialty Pharmacy Alliance Joins The Health Management Academy

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Health System Owned Specialty Pharmacy Alliance (HOSP), a non-profit trade association committed to advancing integrated specialty pharmacies, is thrilled to have joined The Health Management Academy (The Academy), a prominent force in healthcare innovation. The Academy will simultaneously join HOSP.

"Joining The Health Management Academy represents a significant milestone in our mission to innovate and enhance patient care through integrated specialty pharmacies," said Gary Kerr, President of the HOSP Board of Directors. "We are genuinely looking forward to being part of the learning community that The Health Management Academy fosters, creating the opportunity to share collective expertise to shape and promote best practices, ensuring that the integrated specialty pharmacy model continues to deliver exceptional care to patients within health systems."

The Health Management Academy has been a trailblazer in cultivating a community of healthcare leaders dedicated to improving health outcomes. Through executive peer learning, professional development support, and the delivery of timely insights, The Health Management Academy empowers its members to drive transformative change in healthcare.

"We are excited to welcome HOSP as a new member of The Health Management Academy community,” stated Anne Hahn, Chief Member Development Officer. "Our ability to catalyze innovation and foster connections comes from the strength of our membership and we are looking forward to including their voice in our collective dialogue."

HOSP, comprised of leading health systems and supporting businesses, advocates for superior patient care within integrated health system specialty pharmacies. The alliance develops and promotes industry best practices, ensuring that onsite health system specialty pharmacy operations adhere to gold-standard care models of excellence.

About The Health Management Academy:

Since 1998, The Health Management Academy has cultivated the premier community of healthcare's most influential changemakers from the top U.S. health systems and innovative industry partners. We power more than 2,000 health system senior executives and 200 industry organizations through exceptional peer groups, original market insights, world-class leadership development programs and novel member alliances. Our industry-leading programs and solutions enable members to facilitate meaningful relationships, navigate strategic transformation and address critical industry issues. To learn more, visit hmacademy.com and follow The Health Management Academy on LinkedIn.

About HOSP:

The Health System Owned Specialty Pharmacy Alliance (HOSP) is a network of leading health systems and supporting businesses dedicated to advocating for superior patient care and outcomes through fully integrated health system specialty pharmacies. HOSP believes that health systems are best positioned to deliver the highest quality care to specialty patients in the outpatient setting. For more information, visit https://hospalliance.org/.