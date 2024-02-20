Retirable Partners With eHealth To Help Mass Market Americans Navigate Health and Wealth in Retirement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retirable, the retirement peace of mind platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with eHealth, a pioneer in health insurance solutions. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive support for seniors by combining retirement planning expertise with tailored Medicare and health insurance solutions, ensuring better health and wealth outcomes for this important demographic.

As the American population ages, the intersection of health and wealth becomes increasingly critical. Retirable recognizes the unique challenges faced by seniors as they navigate both retirement planning and healthcare decisions—and the importance of understanding how they impact each other.

By partnering with eHealth, a company known for its innovative approach to health insurance, the joint effort aims to empower seniors with integrated solutions and comprehensive support to make informed choices that positively impact their financial and physical well-being.

In its new partnership with an industry leader like eHealth, Retirable is firmly committing to enhance the lives of seniors by addressing the dual challenges of retirement planning and healthcare. This partnership marks a significant step forward in creating a more integrated and supportive ecosystem for a population that is often overlooked by legacy solutions.

"We are excited about the direct impact of this partnership on the lives of seniors,” said Tyler End, CFP®, CEO & Co-Founder at Retirable. “By combining Retirable's expertise in retirement peace of mind with eHealth's innovative health insurance solutions, we aim to empower seniors to make informed decisions that lead to better health and financial outcomes—furthering our mission to empower a confident, worry-free retirement for everyone."

Key elements of the partnership include:

Integrated Health and Wealth Assessments: Retirable and eHealth aim to develop a seamless integration of retirement planning tools and health insurance assessments. This comprehensive approach will enable seniors to consider both financial and health-related factors when making crucial decisions about their future.

Retirable and eHealth aim to develop a seamless integration of retirement planning tools and health insurance assessments. This comprehensive approach will enable seniors to consider both financial and health-related factors when making crucial decisions about their future. Educational Resources: The partnership will produce a wealth of educational content, including webinars, articles, and interactive tools, designed to inform seniors about the intersection of health and wealth. Empowering seniors with knowledge is a core aspect of the collaboration's mission.

The partnership will produce a wealth of educational content, including webinars, articles, and interactive tools, designed to inform seniors about the intersection of health and wealth. Empowering seniors with knowledge is a core aspect of the collaboration's mission. Specialized Solutions: Together, Retirable and eHealth will create specialized packages that address the unique needs of seniors. These offerings will include retirement planning guidance, health insurance options, and support for navigating Medicare and other related programs.

Together, Retirable and eHealth will create specialized packages that address the unique needs of seniors. These offerings will include retirement planning guidance, health insurance options, and support for navigating Medicare and other related programs. Enhanced Support: The partnership will implement dedicated customer support trained to bridge the gap between retirement wealth management and health insurance needs. This personalized approach aims to simplify the decision-making process and provide seniors with the support they need.

“Financial security and healthcare security are both tremendously important to American seniors, and in fact, it’s hard to have one without the other,” said eHealth CEO and Director, Fran Soistman. “That’s why partnering with Retirable is such a natural fit for eHealth. Together we can work more effectively to ensure that Medicare beneficiaries receive the comprehensive support they need to tackle the complexities of retirement.”

The Retirable and eHealth partnership signals a new era in addressing the complete needs of seniors, emphasizing the importance of both health and wealth in achieving a fulfilling retirement.

About Retirable

Retirable, the retirement peace of mind platform, offers products and services across the retirement investing, planning, spending and protecting spectrum. Retirable was founded by industry veterans to empower a worry-free retirement for everyone. By opening access to financial guidance for retirement, Retirable gives its clients greater confidence and control when they need it most. Headquartered in NYC and founded in 2019 by Tyler End, CFP® and Ian Yamey, Retirable is backed by Primary, Diagram, Vestigo Ventures, Portage and Primetime Partners.

For more information about Retirable and its retirement offerings, please visit www.retirable.com.

About eHealth

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-833-964-1202, TTY 711. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information about eHealth, please visit eHealth.com.