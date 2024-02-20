WSB, Minneapolis-based Design and Consulting Firm, Announces Acquisition of AE

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSB LLC (“WSB”), one of the nation’s fastest growing infrastructure engineering and consulting firms, today announced the acquisition of AE Engineering, Inc. (“AE”), a high-growth transportation infrastructure engineering firm based in Jacksonville, Florida. The strategic addition of AE will solidify WSB’s presence and service offerings in the southeastern United States. WSB is a portfolio company of GHK Capital Partners LP (“GHK”), a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Greenwich, CT.

“ WSB is moving forward in building a national brand,” said Bret Weiss, WSB’s president and chief executive officer. “ The Southeast is an important market for transportation infrastructure engineering given the significant population growth and infrastructure investment present in the region. AE has an outstanding reputation, and their leaders match our culture with their approach and entrepreneurial spirit. We are eager to build on the success of AE by introducing expanded services to complement their already successful program.”

The acquisition of AE brings 13 offices and more than 170 employees into WSB across the Southeast. Combined, WSB now operates 49 offices with more than 1,250 employees nationwide to serve its clients across the government, commercial and energy markets.

“ WSB is a strong and growing firm that is an excellent match for AE and our clients,” said Rod Myrick, AE’s president. “ We’ve always tried to represent the best in the industry and to be a trusted asset to our clients and partners. AE is joining a firm with that same commitment. We are eager to build on the strengths and success of WSB by introducing expanded services to complement our existing operation in Florida and throughout the Southeast.”

WSB and AE will work together to develop a single go-to market approach as WSB in the coming months. This represents WSB’s second acquisition in the last twelve months. In September 2023, the firm acquired Oklahoma-based EST, a 350-person transportation infrastructure engineering firm.

