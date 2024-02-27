Eight Quarter Advisors Announces Successful Acquisition of Estate Management Services by The Brydon Group

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eight Quarter Advisors (“EQA”), a lower middle-market transaction advisory firm, is pleased to announce its role as the sole sell-side advisor to Estate Management Services, Inc. (“EMS”) in their successful acquisition by The Brydon Group (“The Brydon Group”), a lower middle-market private equity firm. EMS provides water and environmental management services to lakes, ponds, and wetlands, serving public and private clients across the Southeastern U.S. for over 30 years.

The deal represents a strategic alignment of EMS’s core business methodology and The Brydon Group’s investment philosophy and small business expertise, particularly in the b2b services sector catering to state, local and federal government customers. The partnership expands The Brydon Group’s portfolio in the environmental services sector and provides operational expertise to further support EMS’s capabilities and suite of services.

“The partnership with Tim [Woodland] and The Brydon Group team is a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to continue providing the high level of service that our customers have come to value from EMS," said John Crabb, President & Founder of Estate Management Services. "This marks a pivotal moment in the Company’s history and enables us to leverage Brydon’s resources and expertise, particularly among municipal and government clientele, as we pursue new growth initiatives. Their investment in EMS is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work and we look forward to the next phase of growth while continuing to better serve our customers.”

"We are extremely proud to have facilitated the successful transaction between The Brydon Group and Estate Management Services," said Chris Lueth, JD, CPA, Managing Partner at Eight Quarter Advisors. "Working with both parties has been a great experience, showcasing the dedication, resolve, and vision that define our clients. This acquisition not only underscores the strength and potential of EMS but also highlights The Brydon Group's commitment to investing in businesses with critical impacts on the markets they serve. It's been a privilege to bring together two entities that are so aligned in their goals and values, and we are excited to see what they will accomplish together."

About Eight Quarter Advisors

Eight Quarter Advisors (EQA), a Denver and Boston-based lower middle-market M&A advisory firm, provides transaction representation to successful and scalable companies that appeal to the institutional buyer markets, but often do not fit the client profile of traditional middle-market investment banks. The firm was founded to provide a level of knowledge, experience, and transaction sophistication that is rarely accessible to a market that stands to benefit from it most.

About EMS

Estate Management Services, Inc. (EMS) is an aquatics, land, and resource management company providing consulting, maintenance, and rehabilitation services for lakes, ponds, river systems, wetlands, and recreation waters. For over 30 years, EMS has served state and local municipalities, government agencies, commercial entities, and several different public/private organizations including HOAs and golf courses across a dozen states in the Southeastern and Great Plains region of the United States.

About the Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is a Greenwich, CT based Private Equity firm that partners with mid-career operators with extensive industry experience to acquire and operate businesses in the lower middle-market ($1–5 million of EBITDA). The firm invests out of its committed capital fund and targets select, mission-critical businesses and industries where its partners have deep operational expertise.

*Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities.*