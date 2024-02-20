Cleo, LIDD Consulting Form Global Partnership to Accelerate Supply Chain Transformation with Ecosystem Integration

ROCKFORD, Ill. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIDD Consulting, a global team of design, strategy, and technology experts specializing in end-to-end supply chain transformation, and Cleo, pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced a global partnership aimed at empowering joint clients with rapid decision-making capabilities and enhanced organizational agility, toward improving revenue capture and profitability for supply chain-driven businesses.

CIC is a single-platform solution for API and EDI integrations, offering benefits such as end-to-end visibility and real-time insights. LIDD guides organizations through continuously evolving market demands, providing actionable insights and strategic recommendations to enhance overall supply chain performance. Combined, Cleo's technology solutions plus LIDD’s supply chain expertise will allow companies seeking efficient and streamlined supply chain operations to stay competitive in a turbulent market.

“We understand the unique challenges and opportunities within these sectors, and our priority is always serving our clients’ best interest to maximize the value of their investments,” said Ben VanderBeek, Partner at LIDD. "Cleo stands out from other industry providers due to its diverse ecosystem integration capabilities. Unlike black box EDI and B2B integration solutions, Cleo offers flexibility in platform usage, allowing clients to tailor the technology to their specific requirements. Whether they prefer a do-it-yourself approach, collaboration with a partner, or leveraging Cleo's services directly, clients have the freedom to choose the integration option that aligns best with their unique requirements. This flexibility ensures we are always prioritizing the specific needs of our clients and can execute with the level or rigor and standardization required for quick implementation.”

LIDD’s offerings encompass a wide range of services designed to optimize the digital and physical infrastructure of supply chains. With a comprehensive suite of services, advanced technology solutions, and unmatched expertise, LIDD empowers organizations to transform, innovate, and excel in today's competitive marketplace. LIDD’s team of experts are recognized partners for industry-leading technology solutions such as Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Generix, Koerber, and Onomatic.

“The goal of this partnership is to ensure our supply chain clients receive the right technology solutions for their business, supported by training, change management, and ongoing support,” said Bob Hoch, Cleo’s Director of Channel Sales. “Cleo Integration Cloud brings integrated solutions that can connect seamlessly with most any ERP, TMS, and WMS systems, as well as connectors and pre-built integrations for creating end-to-end integrations, streamlining processes, and improving data movement and transformation to allow for smooth day-to-day operations.”

The partnership is also expected to provide joint customers with greater visibility and control of their supply chain operations, so clients can be more competitive in their B2B service offerings. With Cleo's ecosystem integration solutions, users benefit from real-time monitoring and tracking of inventory, shipments, and other crucial data points, allowing them to identify and rectify errors with pinpoint accuracy. Among other things, this level of insight can help businesses better meet strict contractual commitments, key performance indicators (KPIs), and service level agreements (SLAs) while proactively identifying risks before they escalate into problems.

For more details, please visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

About LIDD Consultants

With headquarters in Montreal, and offices in Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seoul, and plans for a new office in Mexico City, LIDD provides managed logistics and supply chain services to help manufacturing, wholesale, and retail organizations enhance their overall supply chain performance. For more details about LIDD, visit our website at https://lidd.com.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.