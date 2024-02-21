KPN and iBASIS Renew International Services Outsourcing Deal

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and KPN, the Netherlands’ leading telecom company, announced today that they have renewed their outsourcing agreement for Voice and Mobile services for three years.

Since its sale by KPN in 2019, iBASIS and its global team have been dedicated to bringing KPN best-in-class services, leveraging the group consolidation and economy of scale strategy of its owner, Tofane Global. Cost stability, capacity planning, and fraud prevention have been instrumental in sustaining the Dutch operator’s traffic growth.

The renewal underscores the success of iBASIS’ model and long-term relationship with managing KPN’s international traffic growth, including IPX cooperation to handle the surge in mobile data traffic. iBASIS reports an 80% year-on-year growth in Diameter traffic, which has enabled KPN to deliver reliable, high-speed data roaming services to its subscribers. The network scalability has been critical in meeting the explosive 4G and 5G mobile data roaming demand, including traffic peaks resulting from the rise of M2M connections.

“iBASIS has been a trusted partner of KPN for the past six years, managing our international voice and mobile services. Leveraging their consolidation model and economies of scale, we outsource nearly 100% of our voice business to iBASIS. Their partner program is focused on delivering quality, transparency, and actionable business insights,” said Michel van Wissen, Executive Vice President, Wholesale, KPN. “We have extended our partnership for another three years. Our excitement is based on proven past successes and on the innovation iBASIS continues to demonstrate in meeting the challenges providers face now and in the future.”

Outsourcing international voice and mobile services also enables KPN to focus on its retail and wholesale business as well as technology initiatives associated with developing these segments.

“We enjoy a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with KPN on voice and mobile services,” added Edwin van Ierland, CEO, iBASIS Voice & Mobile Data. “We are more than a supplier; we are a growth partner. As such, we are very motivated to help KPN leverage our global platform and capabilities to the fullest. The renewal illustrates our excellent relationship, centered on transparency and open communication. It again demonstrates that the outsourcing model chosen by KPN is highly effective.”

“KPN’s three-year renewal is the recognition of iBASIS/Tofane past and future excellence thanks to our unique mix of scale, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” said Alexandre Pébereau, Group CEO and Founder, Tofane Global. “Our performance is recognized again by ROCCO as a top Tier One International Voice Carrier,* Telegeography Fourth Voice Carrier,** and First Independent Carrier.”

In 2023, iBASIS was ranked by 227 MNOs as the top Tier One International Voice Carrier for Performance, Performance+, Leadership, General Rating, and Overall Rating, with the highest results for Global Presence, Local Expertise, R&D Investment, Trusted, Innovative, Dynamic, and Enabler.*

*ROCCO Research: International Voice Carrier Market Impact Report 2023

**Telegeography International Voice Report 2024

About iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality, and security so customers achieve high return on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, and IoT.

About KPN

KPN has been the leading provider of telecommunications and IT services in the Netherlands for almost 140 years. Everyone in the Netherlands uses the KPN network on a daily basis, either directly or indirectly, from the high-speed fibre networks in the ground to payment card machines in shops, or the matrix boards above the motorways. Via the network of the Netherlands, in which KPN continuously invests by rolling out fibre and the introduction of new technologies such as the 5G mobile network, KPN serves consumers and business customers with services for telephony, data, television, internet-of-things, cloud, workplaces and security. KPN has an open network on which other providers also offer services. More information is available at www.kpn.com.