Brenock Technology and Shoretime Announce Integration and Deal with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Enhance Excursion Management

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brenock Technology, LLC (Brenock), a leading provider of software applications and consulting services for marine, cruise and hospitality sectors, in collaboration with Shoretime LLC, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of Shoretime, an end-to-end shore excursion management solution for the cruise industry, today announced their official partnership and first contract with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). Through the agreement, NCLH will deploy the Shoretime platform in a phased approach, starting with the tour bidding and inventory allocation modules from its head office and with tour operator partners worldwide. The platform will enhance excursion development and management for NCLH and its global tour operators.

Shoretime, a first-of-its-kind cloud-based excursion management interface, will automate and streamline core aspects of NCLH’s tour planning, including creating tours and sourcing bids from tour operators. The platform provides real-time updates that facilitate NCLH’s selection of tour operators, enabling automated inventory management and scheduling of selected excursions for its guests. It also increases visibility and streamlines communication between cruise lines and tour operators across all stages of tour planning, execution and reporting. Introducing this level of automation into inventory management replaces the outdated manual processes that have long been prone to errors and delays.

"We are proud to launch Shoretime, a ground-breaking excursion management tool that reflects our dedication to leading through innovation and superior quality. This platform transforms the tour management process, optimizing interactions with tour operators, content management, and revenue efficiency, all through state-of-the-art technology with a user-first approach. Shoretime is designed to not only fulfill the current demands of our guests but also to anticipate future challenges, setting a new standard in our industry,” commented Jean-Pierre Joubert, VP of Commercial Destination Services NCLH.

Through the deployment of Shoretime, NCLH will add to Shoretime’s marketplace, where both tour operators and cruise lines access a trusted and vetted list of tour options. This marketplace reduces the complexities for cruise lines and tour operators and creates a unified process for shore excursions within the cruise industry.

“Our contract with NCLH marks a pivotal moment for Shoretime as we endeavor to revolutionize the marketplace for cruise tour excursions,” said Pierre Kleinhans, CEO of Tactivion and founder of Shoretime. “By facilitating streamlined operations and enhanced data-driven insights for cruise lines and tour operators, we are not only simplifying the excursion management but also creating opportunities for tailored, exceptional guest experiences and more robust business prospects for our partners.”

NCLH will go live with Shoretime in April 2024 and Brenock’s port cost management tool, Integrated Management System, in Q2 2024.

“We are really thrilled to embark on this partnership with Shoretime,” said Manus Walsh, president at Brenock. “It has long been a goal of Brenock’s to offer an end-to-end cloud-based port cost management solution, and we have finally reached that goal with the integration of Shoretime. Brenock’s core products will be tightly integrated with Shoretime, offering a seamless experience for our customers.”

About Brenock Technology

Brenock is a software development company founded in 1995 in Miami. As a trusted technology partner with a proven history of innovation, integrity and flexibility, the company develops cloud-based applications that enable leaders in the marine, hospitality, transportation, medical and financial sectors to improve productivity and secure increased ROI on their IT investments. Brenock is a trusted solutions provider for the cruise industry, with partners including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Holland America, Princess, Seabourn, P&O Australia, Carnival, Carnival UK and Virgin Voyages. Learn more or contact Brenock at www.brenock.com.

About Shoretime

Shoretime was built in partnership with trusted veteran cruise line executives for all the requirements of the shore excursion industry. Shoretime streamlines all interdependent operations and service experiences, through the automation of tasks and communications in a singular platform. The system is designed to produce higher shore excursion revenue, with a lighter workload. It can be used by cruise line product and planning teams as well as onboard journeys. Shoretime was developed by Tactivion, a leading provider of comprehensive tour excursion management software. Tactivion also developed and maintains Activitar, an online booking and management system for operators of tours, activities and attractions. Learn more about Shoretime at www.shoretime.net.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is the leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 32 ships and more than 66,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH has five additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, adding nearly 15,500 berths. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.