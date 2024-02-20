ConnexPay Joins UATP Network, Adds ConnexPay UATP Card to Payments Capabilities

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConnexPay, the world’s first all-in-one platform to manage PayIns and PayOuts, and UATP, a global payment network that simplifies payments in complex industries, today announce a new strategic partnership.

As part of ConnexPay Exclusives, a category of payment capabilities designed to increase supplier acceptance and boost profitability, ConnexPay has launched the ConnexPay UATP card — a virtual card that ConnexPay clients can use to pay travel suppliers, such as airlines and rail carriers, who are members of the UATP network.

“The travel industry is highly complex and rapidly changing, and we recognized the need to work with a partner like UATP, which deeply understands travel payments like we do,” said Bob Kaufman, Founder and CEO, ConnexPay. “We’ve built a modern environment, concentrating on simplifying payment connections. ConnexPay’s all-in-one platform for accepting and making payments is truly transforming the industry. Through our partnership with UATP, we will be able to take that transformation even further and increase supplier payment acceptance for our clients.”

ConnexPay is the first payments technology company to unify B2B payments, both PayIn and PayOut, inside a single platform. Over the past year, ConnexPay has more than doubled its customer base, expanded its global footprint, and continued to launch new products and features that are transforming travel payments. The ConnexPay/UATP partnership will focus on travel supplier payments, with an emphasis on driving increased supplier acceptance while lowering the overall cost of payments.

UATP President and CEO Ralph Kaiser commented, “ConnexPay is a technology leader in the B2B payments space. Becoming a UATP Issuer will enhance supplier relations and increase spending power for ConnexPay’s clients. We’re looking forward to a win-win partnership with ConnexPay."

For more information, visit UATP.com or connexpay.com.

About ConnexPay

ConnexPay is the first company to seamlessly combine both PayIns and PayOuts into a single platform with one contract and one reconciliation. The flexibility of this technology allows clients to manage all of their B2B payment needs, from taking in sales to paying suppliers, all in one flexible platform.

ConnexPay continues to focus on the travel and tourism space, but ConnexPay’s solutions are applicable across a broad spectrum of corporate payment use cases, including insurance and warranty claims, loyalty and rewards payouts, and media and advertising buys.

Founded in 2017, ConnexPay continues to innovate and improve end-to-end payments for clients across the globe. In 2023, ConnexPay earned the Travel Innovator of the Year award at Phocuswright and was named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing companies in America. Learn more at connexpay.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About UATP

UATP is a global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. UATP makes it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets; and drive growth and reduce costs for issuers, merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and its easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to issuers and corporate account holders. UATP’s team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and its reliable and proven technology ensures that global customers get more from every payment experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; AirPlus International; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas Aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Link Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet.